The Alchemist has announced a new project dropping on Friday, June 30th, 2023. Earl Sweatshirt, billy woods, and more artists shared the cover art and release date for the effort, titled Flying High, on social media, Monday morning.

Other artists that appear to be featured on the project include MIKE, Boldy James, and Larry June, among others. He tagged them all in a post on Instagram. The cover art features a United Air Lines poster from 1950 showcasing Southern California.

“Alchemist is the hardest working producer in the game,” one fan commented on Alchemist’s announcement. Another added: “Our father of perpetual flavor is blessing us again smh.” Others expressed their excitement for specific collaborations from the project. “Mike x Al good grief,” one wrote with fire emojis.

Alchemist has remained busy in recent years, having released his fourth studio, The Alchemist Sandwich, album back in December 2022. That same year, he dropped Continuance with Curren$y, The Elephant Man’s Bones with Roc Marciano, and One More with Mike and Wiki. Earlier this year, he teamed up with Larry June for The Great Escape. Even since just 2022, Alchemist has already worked with many of the artists featured on Flying High.

Earl Sweatshirt Teases “Flying High”

Alchemist previously collaborated with Earl Sweatshirt on This Thing of Ours, as well as “Old Friend” and “Lye” off of Sick! Earl discussed why he’s such a good producer to work with during an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, last year. “He cares bro. He cares a lot. And it’s like, whoa, there’s a lot going on,” he said. “Him and Otis man… It’s like, oh this is not just a loop. This is 27 or like what the… what’s this noise right here. You guys think about the influences. It’s like with Al even with Black… this is like the influences is going back to like a certain place.”

