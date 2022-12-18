The Alchemist may well be producer of the year, but if you’ve been following hip-hop for the past few decades, you know that’s not uncommon. He’s just released The Alchemist Sandwich, a compilation of his Lunch Meat and Bread EPs from back in 2018. However, he’s also graced fans with two new tracks. Furthermore, these are “Big Syke” with Boldy James and Meyhem Lauren and “Clip In A Tray” with ScHoolboy Q.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 31: The Alchemist performs during NBA Leather Tour at O2 Academy Brixton on May 31, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Burak Cingi/Redferns)

Al is known as one of the greatest producers to ever touch a studio, and in the very top tier of producers working today. Still, much of his best work is collaborative, pulling the top tier of MCs together. His last collab project was The Elephant Man’s Bones with Roc Marciano, which dropped back in August. Moreover, this Sandwich compilation features some of the game’s best. Action Bronson, Westside Gunn, Benny the Butcher, Conway the Machine, Earl Sweatshirt, Black Thought, Styles P, and Roc Marciano appear.

Meanwhile, Al’s production on these old tracks sounds as fresh, creative, and inventive as ever. Still, “Big Syke” has his trademarks: lumbering bass, creative sample loops, filtered production, glistening melodies, and a soulful touch. Conversely, Boldy and Meyhem float effortlessly over the instrumental, and it’s a treat to hear Q match with Uncle Al on “Clip In A Tray.” In fact, his aggressive flow fits like a glove on the California producer’s deep beats. Moreover, it’s been great to see Al working with other rappers apart from his standard cohort, like MIKE and Wiki’s One More EP.

Still, what did you think of The Alchemist Sandwich compilation and its new tracks with Boldy James, Meyhem Lauren, and ScHoolboy Q? Were you still bumping those Lunch Meat and Bread EPs? If so, let us know in the comments, and check out the tracklist below as well. Additionally, you can find The Alchemist Sandwich on your preferred streaming service. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for the best new hip-hop releases each week.

