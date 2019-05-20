compilation
- MusicJay Rock Says TDE Compilation Is Coming Soon With Most Of Black HippyAlthough it seems like either Jay Rock himself, Ab-Soul, ScHoolboy Q, or Kendrick Lamar won't make it, this is still very exciting news.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MixtapesCMG Returns With Their Second Label Compilation "Gangsta Art 2"The high-powered compilation expands on the best parts of the first edition.By Lavender Alexandria
- MixtapesEST Gee & Young Shiners Remind Us That "Shiners Are Forever" On New CompilationThe Louisville MC leads his collective on this hard-hitting and crowded tape.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- ViralFans Clown Gunna For All His Anti-Snitching BarsAfter a fan compiled all the times he said he'd never snitch, social media had a field day looking back at false promises.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MixtapesOakstop Alliance & Homeboy Sandman Deliver New Album, "Royalty Summit"The Oakland-based nonprofit has partnered with Homeboy Sandman to curate some of Oakland's best hip-hop talent.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MixtapesThe Alchemist Serves Up "Sandwich" CompilationThe compilation includes two new tracks in addition to the producer's "Lunch Meat" and "Bread" EPs.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Durk Shares "Loyal Bros 2" TracklistOTF's "Loyal Bros 2" drops this Friday. By Aron A.
- MixtapesJim Jones Rallies The VL Crew For "Jim Jones Presents: 12 Days Of Xmas"Jim Jones drops off "12 Days Of Xmas" with appearances from Rayy Rayy, Rah Swish, Onpointlikeop, and more. By Aron A.
- MusicKid Cudi Reveals Cover Art & Tracklist For "The Boy Who Flew To The Moon Vol. 1"Kid Cudi's greatest hits compilation will include 2015's "love." By Aron A.
- NewsYoungBoy Never Broke Again Presents New Compilation AlbumYoungBoy Never Broke Again releases a new compilation album with his artists Quando Rondo, NoCap, Meechy Baby, P Yungin, Rjae, Rojay MLP, and more.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Wayne Confirms New Young Money Compilation AlbumLil Wayne confirms that he's working on a new Young Money compilation album and his new favorite song "Rocket Fire." By Mitch Findlay
- NewsLil Scrappy & The A3C Hip-Hop Festival Team Up For "Drippin" SingleLil Scrappy just dropped the second single from the "A3C Volume 9" compilation tape.By Alexander Cole
- MusicTory Lanez, G Herbo & More Bamboozled By Comedian Stealing Their BarsWait a minute... By Noah C
- MusicCity Girls Upgraded To "City Girls With A Passport" Ahead Of QC's Album DropYung Miami and Quavo are revving up for "Control The Streets Vol. 2."By Devin Ch
- MusicDreamville's "Revenge of the Dreamers III" Debuts As Billboard's No. 1 AlbumJ. Cole's gambit paid off BIG TIME.By Devin Ch
- MusicGuapdad 4000 Feuds With Benny The Butcher & Griselda Fans Over "Dreamer Sessions"A feud between Guapdad 4000 and Benny The Butcher was instigated by a controlling 3rd party.By Devin Ch
- MusicJ.I.D Says He's "Barely" On "ROTD3," Reveals 2020 ETA For No I.D. ProjectJ.I.D signals open season with an impromptu Twitter Q&A.By Devin Ch