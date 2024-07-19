6ix9ine Compiles His Biggest Records For "Tekashi 6ix9ine's Greatest Hits"

You can hate all you want on rainbow-haired rapper, but his run of hits in the late 2010s was quite impressive.

While 6ix9ine might not make headlines for his musical output anymore, you have to hand it to him for being a consistent hitmaker. That was especially the case in the latter half of the 2010's decade and even into the 2020's. The quality of said tracks and records is up for debate, as his antics, absurd and offensive lyrics, and physical appearance seemed to be the main draw for a lot of people. However, that was maybe the goal all along. It certainly worked if that was the case, as the New York born rapper was absolutely everywhere.

It is why this Greatest Hits compilation from 6ix9ine is fairly warranted. Tekashi decided to include 21 songs from various projects, with most of them coming from DUMMY BOY, Day 69: Graduation Day, and TattleTales. Looking at this tracklist, it's just amazing how he was able to pull of such big-ticket collaborations. Even wilder is that Nicki Minaj, Kanye West, Tory Lanez, and A Boogie Wit da Hoodie all came back for seconds and thirds. If you want to relive the glory days of the rainbow-haired rapper, check out the links for Tekashi 6ix9ine's Greatest Hits below.

Tekashi 6ix9ine's Greatest Hits- 6ix9ine

Tekashi 6ix9ine's Greatest Hits Tracklist:

  1. GUMMO
  2. BEBE (feat. Anuel AA)
  3. FEFE (feat. Nicki Minaj & Murda Beatz)
  4. STOOPID (feat. Bobby Shmurda)
  5. GOOBA
  6. BILLY
  7. MAMA (feat. Nicki Minaj & Kanye West)
  8. MALA (feat. Anuel AA)
  9. KEKE with Fetty Wap, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie
  10. GOTTI
  11. KIKA
  12. TATI (feat. DJ Spinking)
  13. KANGA (feat. Kanye West)
  14. TIC TOC (feat. Lil Baby)
  15. GINE
  16. COCO (feat. Yailin la Mas Viral)
  17. RONDO (feat. Tory Lanez & Young Thug)
  18. WAKA (feat. A Boogie Wit da Hoodie)
  19. FEEFA (feat. Gunna)
  20. WONDO
  21. LOCKED UP, PT. 2 with Akon

