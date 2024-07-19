6ix9ine Compiles His Biggest Records For "Tekashi 6ix9ine's Greatest Hits"

While 6ix9ine might not make headlines for his musical output anymore, you have to hand it to him for being a consistent hitmaker. That was especially the case in the latter half of the 2010's decade and even into the 2020's. The quality of said tracks and records is up for debate, as his antics, absurd and offensive lyrics, and physical appearance seemed to be the main draw for a lot of people. However, that was maybe the goal all along. It certainly worked if that was the case, as the New York born rapper was absolutely everywhere.