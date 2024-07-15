6ix9ine Takes Full Credit For Success Of Romanian Music Festival And Some Fans Aren't Buying It

6ix9ine can still draw a crowd.

6ix9ine is one of those artists who has been controversial since the very beginning. Overall, he started off as a horrendous troll who got under everyone's skin. However, he was making hits at the time so he ended up getting a bit of a pass. Subsequently, he got wrapped up in a RICO case, snitched on everyone, and got a commuted sentence. Since that time, 6ix9ine has been causing even more trouble, especially in the Dominican Republic. Despite this, fans in Europe still love him.

This was evident over the weekend as 6ix9ine took to the stage in Romania for the Beach, Please! festival. Overall, this was a massive festival that had some viral clips over the weekend. Yeat came out to a massive crowd and the fans were loving every moment. As for 6ix9ine, you would have thought it was 2018 with the way he was being received by the crowd. It was a massive moment, and the fans gave him the biggest ovation of the entire weekend.

6ix9ine Is Braggadocios

Following his performance, 6ix9ine took to Instagram and took credit for the scope of the festival. He claimed that he is the reason why the promoter put so much money into it, and that he is still one of the biggest artists out there. Many fans were not buying this comment from 6ix9ine, and it showed in the vitriol on Akademiks' IG page. "It’s a festival, it isn’t his show," one person wrote. "It’s a festival multiple acts several days that’s like saying any one act sold out rolling loud very silly he did his set on the festival," said another. Needless to say, 6ix9ine still doesn't have the favor of fans here in North America.