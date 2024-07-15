6ix9ine Takes Full Credit For Success Of Romanian Music Festival And Some Fans Aren't Buying It

BYAlexander Cole500 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Made In America - Day 1
PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 01: Tekashi 6ix9ine attends Made In America - Day 1 on September 1, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/WireImage)
6ix9ine can still draw a crowd.

6ix9ine is one of those artists who has been controversial since the very beginning. Overall, he started off as a horrendous troll who got under everyone's skin. However, he was making hits at the time so he ended up getting a bit of a pass. Subsequently, he got wrapped up in a RICO case, snitched on everyone, and got a commuted sentence. Since that time, 6ix9ine has been causing even more trouble, especially in the Dominican Republic. Despite this, fans in Europe still love him.

This was evident over the weekend as 6ix9ine took to the stage in Romania for the Beach, Please! festival. Overall, this was a massive festival that had some viral clips over the weekend. Yeat came out to a massive crowd and the fans were loving every moment. As for 6ix9ine, you would have thought it was 2018 with the way he was being received by the crowd. It was a massive moment, and the fans gave him the biggest ovation of the entire weekend.

Read More: 6ix9ine’s Seized Vehicles Appear On Government Auction Website

6ix9ine Is Braggadocios

Following his performance, 6ix9ine took to Instagram and took credit for the scope of the festival. He claimed that he is the reason why the promoter put so much money into it, and that he is still one of the biggest artists out there. Many fans were not buying this comment from 6ix9ine, and it showed in the vitriol on Akademiks' IG page. "It’s a festival, it isn’t his show," one person wrote. "It’s a festival multiple acts several days that’s like saying any one act sold out rolling loud very silly he did his set on the festival," said another. Needless to say, 6ix9ine still doesn't have the favor of fans here in North America.

Let us know what you think of 6ix9ine and his popularity, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that it is surprising just how popular Tekashi remains? Do you believe he is the reason behind the success of this music festival? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: 6ix9ine Issues Heartfelt Apology To Fans & Announces Crypto Venture

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
...