6ix9ine Returns To The United States

Tekashi 6ix9ine Memorial Day Weekend
MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 27: Tekashi 6ix9ine hosts the Memorial Day Weekend Kickoff at MAD CLUB Wynwood on May 27, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images)
The rainbow-haired rapper had been spending his time in the Dominican.

6ix9ine is an artist who angered a whole lot of people during his time in the rap world. Overall, he ended up getting wrapped up in a RICO case just one year into his career. However, he went and snitched on every single person he was associated with. This subsequently led to him receiving a reduced sentence, and by 2020, he had his freedom back. Since that time, he has dropped a few albums, although many of them have Latin influences.

It has been an exceptionally long time since 6ix9ine gave us one of those screamed records he was most known for. In fact, he has mostly been spending all of his time in the Dominican Republic. Overall, this is where he has picked up his new sound, and has ultimately stayed with it for a few years now. However, that could all change very soon. We say this because according to DJ Akademiks, 6ix9ine is officially back in the United States of America.

6ix9ine Is Back

No one truly knows what this means for his career going forward. Of course, this could just be a temporary visit as opposed to a permanent move. However, fans are certainly anticipating what is about to happen next. The last time 6ix9ine was in the U.S., he was antagonizing the likes of Lil Durk and Blueface. Only time will tell if he begins to troll at the same rate he used to.

Let us know what you think about 6ix9ine returning to the United States, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that this is going to lead to new music from the artist? Would you like to see him try and make a comeback in the rap world? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

