6ix9ine's Former Associate Found Guilty Of Fraud & Extortion

While 6ix9ine has dealt with quite a few of his own legal troubles recently, he isn't the only one in his inner circle going through it. Earlier this week, a friend who had a pretty strong connection to the rapper wrapped up his trial. Lamor Whitehead has a history with the rapper that dates back to at least 2018. Whitehead stood up for the controversial rapper earlier in his career and even had him on stage to profess his spirituality during an event in New York. He's described Whitehead as a spiritual advisor, but going forward it might be a lot harder to get that advice.

Whitehead was just convicted of 5 different charges brought against him, making for a pretty serious verdict. Included in his convictions are charges of wire fraud, attempted extortion, and lying to the FBI. According to New York Daily News, some of the charges spawned from Whitehead stealing the life-saving of the mother of one of his parishioners. He's reportedly facing up to 45 years in prison and is due to be sentenced in July. At some point in the past few years, 6ix9ine distanced himself from the spiritual leader.

6ix9ine's Spiritual Leader Facing 45 Years In Prison

6ix9ine is still in the thick of some legal troubles of his own. He's currently still staying in the Dominican Republic, where he's been since he was arrested for assault last year. Recently, pictures made the round of the rapper in an anger management class. He has to take the class as a condition of his release from prison last year. He also has to remain in the Dominican Republic for a still unclear length of time. Earlier this year, he released an EP of new music, though the lack of promotion caused it to go unnoticed by many other than his die hard fans.

