Tekashi 6ix9ine Released From Jail Under These Conditions

Tekashi is now free.

Over the last week or so, Tekashi 6ix9ine has been dealing with a difficult situation in the Dominican Republic. The artist stands accused of assaulting two music producers within the country. Although this was seen as retaliation for the victims' alleged treatment of 6ix9ine's girlfriend, that is no excuse. Despite trying to leave the country, 6ix9ine was promptly arrested at the airport. Subsequently, he was arraigned on assault charges. Since that time, he has been stuck in jail, and many have been contemplating his fate.

Well, it appears as though 6ix9ine just got a massive break in his case. According to Antena Noticias 7, the rapper has been freed from jail. This took place after he was granted a $500K bond. Moreover, there are a few stipulations he must obey in order to stay out of jail. Among them are undergoing anger management classes while also keeping his distance from the alleged victims. Needless to say, this is the best-case scenario given his incarceration in a foreign country.

In the video above, you can see that Tekashi 6ix9ine immediately celebrated his release on social media. Overall, there are plenty of people in the Dominican Republic who will be celebrating as well. There were various "Free 6ix9ine" protests that took place outside of his courthouse recently. While the rapper might not be popular in the United States anymore, he most definitely has support, abroad. It remains to be seen whether or not the rapper will ever want to go back to the country. At this point, it may just be safer for him to return home to the U.S.

With that being said, let us know what you think of the situation, in the comments section below. Did 6ix9ine get off too easy? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists.

