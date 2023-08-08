Tekashi 6ix9ine Sued By Tattoo Artist Over Heroin Use Claims

Tekashi 6ix9ine has always been an immensely controversial figure in the rap world. Overall, he is someone that isn’t well-liked by most people. A lot of this stems from the fact that he was overtly disrespectful to a whole lot of people. Moreover, he ended up snitching on his associates which gave them some hefty jail sentences. Now, Tekashi is free but he is still creating a lot of drama for himself. Whether it be his social media posts or his shift into reggaeton, there is no doubt he can still make headlines.

Now, however, Tekashi 6ix9ine is in the news because he is being sued. According to TMZ, the lawsuit comes from a tattoo artist named Takashi Matsuba. Interestingly enough, Matsuba has been credited by 6ix9ine as the inspiration for his name. This was stated in a Hulu documentary as well as a Showtime doc. Although, 6ix9ine wasn’t super complimentary of the guy, claiming that he used to be a heroin addict. As Matsuba explains, this claim has caused lots of personal turmoil.

Tekashi 6ix9ine In The Spotlight Again

“I lost a number of friends, but by far the most important one is my dear wife. We divorced last year, because she no longer trusted me after Hernandez’s false statements about me were broadcast on Hulu and Showtime,” Matsuba revealed in his lawsuit. Moreover, Matsuba revealed that his business has taken a substantial hit. Needless to say, he is upset with 6ix9ine, as well as Showtime, who are also being named directly as defendants.

This is not the first time that 6ix9ine has been hit with a lawsuit or some sort of legal action. That said, he has yet to comment on the suit. This makes a whole lot of sense when you consider the ramifications here. This is a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. Also, let us know what you think of this situation, in the comments section down below. We will be sure to keep you informed of all the latest happenings.

