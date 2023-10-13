6ix9ine & Goons Pull Up On Dominican Republic Producers: Watch

6ix9ine's musical releases have taken a noticeable turn in 2023. Nevertheless, the New York native is still a part of the same antics outside of the studio. On Friday (October 13) morning, DJ Akademiks shared a video showing the embattled artist and his goons running up on a group of producers from the Dominican Republic. Reports on what led up to the drama are conflicting at this time, though the altercation seems to stem from the time that 6ix9ine's girl spent working in the studio with other creatives lately.

In the caption of his post, Ak wrote, "They got 6ix9ine and his goonies on camera pulling up on some producers who disrespected his girl in the DR." The woman that the "GOOBA" hitmaker has been spending time with most frequently is Yailin La Mas. Of course, he's previously said that their relationship is strictly professional. As rumours of 6ix9ine defending her honour continue to circulate on various blogs, some social media sleuths are suggesting that, really, he was just jealous that Yailin was spending time with other men. "That’s a lie, they ain’t disrespect his girl," one user wrote in the comments.

6ix9ine Reportedly Jealous of His Girl's Time Spent in the Studio

"She was in the studio recording with some known producers from DR and he was jealous about [it]. He found out and went the producers up that was in there," they further explained. The video above doesn't break down all the action, though it does give an idea as to what went down between the 27-year-old and his latest group of ops.

6ix9ine has been keeping a relatively low profile as we move into fall, however, his absence from social media didn't stop SteveWillDoIt from putting him on blast earlier this month. According to the latter, the former is guilty of scamming Rumble and faking giveaways previously advertised on his profile. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

