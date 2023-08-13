6ix9ine Switches Gyms To Planet Fitness After Recovering From Florida Beating: Video

Throughout his career, 6ix9ine has made mistakes that have definitely warranted some of the backlash (and karma) he’s gotten. Still, no one was expecting to see the “GOOBA” rapper fall victim to a brutal beating at an LA Fitness in South Florida earlier this year. Footage of the incident quickly went viral. To heal from his physical injuries – not to mention his bruised ego – 6ix9ine went on a trip around the globe. During that, he leaned back into his Latin roots while working on new music.

The controversial star has given us singles like “Shaka Laka” with Kodak Black and Yalin, as well as “WAPAE” alongside Angel Dior, Lenier, and Bulin 47. Now, it’s time for him to pour his energy back into himself. He’s not quite comfortable returning to the same gym where he previously suffered some serious trauma. Nevertheless, it seems 6ix9ine is now the proud owner of a Planet Fitness membership. In a video shared by Akademiks on Instagram, the 27-year-old confidently uses the purple machines to build up his arm strength.

6ix9ine is Working on His Fitness

In the comment section, many are wondering why 6ix9ine wouldn’t just use his own money to buy a private gym or invest in a personal trainer. Of course, it’s no secret that the bilingual artist has struggled to manage his money over the years, which could explain why he’s stuck building his gains with everyday people and potential ops.

No matter what the answer is, 6ix9ine clearly isn’t letting anything get in the way of his gains. Certainly not PTSD from previously being attacked at LA Fitness, or even being arrested last week. It seems the New Yorker is in hot water for no-showing a court hearing regarding his massive amount of credit card debt. Read more about that sticky situation at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

