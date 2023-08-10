6ix9ine Arrested In Florida For No-Show In Court Amid Massive Credit Card Debt

It seems like not even jail time is enough to scare 6ix9ine into paying his six-figure credit card debt to American Express. Moreover, according to Page Six, authorities recently arrested the rapper in Florida’s Palm Beach County on Wednesday (August 9) for failing to appear in court. Unless this is an entirely different case unknown to the public, you might’ve heard of this development in relation to his credit card debts. Just yesterday as of writing this article (August 9), American Express reportedly sent out subpoenas to begin taking money from his other bank accounts to pay for the near-$120K unpaid fees. It’s still unclear how much this will actually affect his finances or if he will try to reach some sort of deal.

Furthermore, failure to show up in court when summoned can result in either imprisonment or fines, according to West Palm Beach Defense. How much these payments or jail stays are depends on the judge in the case, the severity of the crimes in their eyes, and what the case is about. With that in mind, apparently 6ix9ine got off pretty easy with this recent arrest, and perhaps his legal future over his debts will be similar. After all, the New York MC was only in custody for about three hours before posting a $2,000 bond and being free again.

6ix9ine Performing In Miami In 2021

MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 17: Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine performs during the MiamiBash 2021 at FTX Arena on December 17, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images)

Of course, the rainbow-haired provocateur is no stranger to legal trouble or court cases. Also this week, a tattoo artist named Takashi Matsuba sued him for defamatory comments. It’s ironic because 6ix9ine (also known as Tekashi) said that the ink artist is the inspiration for his rap name. However, the 27-year-old also claimed Matsuba was addicted to heroin in the past, which he claimed in his suit to have negatively impacted his business.

“I lost a number of friends, but by far the most important one is my dear wife,” Matsuba’s lawsuit read. “We divorced last year, because she no longer trusted me after Hernandez’s false statements about me were broadcast on Hulu and Showtime.” We’ll see which case ends up being more impactful on the “Shaka Laka” singer. For more news and the latest updates on 6ix9ine, come back to HNHH.

