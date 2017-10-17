failure
- Music6ix9ine Arrested In Florida For No-Show In Court Amid Massive Credit Card DebtThis comes after American Express tried to take money from the rapper's various other bank accounts.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsKim Kardashian Won't Call Kanye West Marriage A "Failure"Kim Kardashian wouldn't describe her and Kanye West's marriage as a "failure."By Cole Blake
- MusicKeri Hilson Claps Back After Being Called "Has Been" With FinesseShe channels some "Pretty Girl Rock" confidence paired with sweetness. By Zaynab
- MusicKid Cudi Says Pharrell Might Reject Him Musically Because Of Their 2016 CollaborationThe joint tracks failed in some regards.By Zaynab
- MusicJa Rule's Lesson From Fyre Festival Scandal: "Never Give Nobody Keys To Your MF Car"He knows he dropped the ball.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentChadwick Boseman Gives Inspiring Commencement Speech At Howard UniversityChadwick Boseman telling students what they need to hear. By Chantilly Post
- SportsJohnny Manziel Partially Blames The Cleveland Browns For His FailuresJohnny Manziel opens up to Dan Patrick and offers a reasonable explanation for his failure to compute.By Devin Ch
- Music50 Cent Previews Track With Young Buck, Hints At G-Unit ProjectIs a G-Unit project in the works?By Devin Ch
- SocietyTrump Tower Fire Leaves 2 Injured After Building System MishapTrump Tower in New York was set ablaze. By Matt F
- SocietyWhatsApp's New Year's Eve Malfunction Causes Uproar In Several CountriesWhatsApp is down just in time for New Year's Eve. By Matt F
- EntertainmentRidley Scott Weighs In On Why "Blade Runner 2049" Tanked At The Box Office"Blade Runner" director Ridley Scott knows why the sequel was a flop. By Matt F
- NewsBones Enlists Eddy Baker For "NightmareGalore"Bones is back with a brand new single.By Aron A.