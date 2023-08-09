6ix9ine Officially Has To Pay 6-Figure Credit Card Debt

Last month, 6ix9ine failed to show up in court for a case related to outstanding credit card debt. It related to nearly $120k in unpaid fees on an American Express card that the rapper had quit paying last year. Since he ignored the lawsuit he has been found responsible for the money. According to HipHopDX, the company has now sent out multiple subpoenas in an attempt to seize money from his various bank accounts. This follows the company sharing observations from a server who followed the rapper earlier this year in court. “I observed 6ix9ine driving his Blue Lamborghini with colorful paint splatters. He passed by me, and out of his development. I followed and caught up with him at Delicias Cuban Bakery. He has multi-colored hair, face tattoos, and was wearing a dark-colored hoodie.”

While 6ix9ine has long had legal troubles, recently he’s had more drama than anything else. Much of that spawned from his new single “Shaka Laka.” The song saw him teaming up with Kodak Black which proved to be controversial. That spawned plenty of controversy for Kodak for working with an artist who has been labelled a snitch. Much of the backlash came from Boosie Badazz who said “This n-gga ain’t got no morals, don’t got no principles. Damn. Thought that little n-gga wasn’t like that, bro. N-gga ain’t no street n-gga, at all … N-gga hurt me with that one, fucked me up. Don’t care how much money you give.”

6ix9ine Facing Credit Card Debt

MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 17: Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine performs during the MiamiBash 2021 at FTX Arena on December 17, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images,)

Wack 100 came back and added to the controversy for Kodak Black. He explained that Kodak was paid $1 million for his feature on the project. That only made Boosie Badazz’ take on the situation even stronger.

6ix9ine found himself in even more legal trouble recently when a tattoo artist sued him for defamation. What do you think of 6ix9ine having to pay out after ignoring his lawsuit? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Tekashi 6ix9ine: Is It Time For Hip Hop To Forgive & Forget?

[Via]