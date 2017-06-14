credit card
- Music6ix9ine Officially Has To Pay 6-Figure Credit Card DebtThe rapper ignored his court appearance and will now be forced to pay his credit card debt. By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureMilo Yiannopoulos Allegedly Used MTG's Credit Card To Buy Ye 2024 WebsiteThe report suggests serious legal issues of false campaign filings, corruption, and theft.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music6ix9ine Sued By American Express For Credit Card DebtThe New York-born and Miami-based rapper apparently owes the credit card company about $120,000.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- AnticsLil Yachty Might Be Trying To Scam 6ix9ineLil Yachty took note of 6ix9ine's last four digits on his credit card.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeBaltimore Rapper Fraudulently Spends Millions On Company Credit Card To Boost CareerWhen the clout-chasing goes too far. By Noah C
- TechApple Announces Arrival Of The "Apple Card"Apple's empire continues to expand. By Aida C.
- MusicMariah Carey's Former Assistant Reveals Singer Has Fake BootyThe ongoing lawsuit between Mariah Carey and her ex-assistant gets ugly.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMeek Mill Reminds Us Of His "Rags To Riches Story" By Posting His Mom's Welfare CardMeek Mill empties out his mother's purse on Twitter.By Devin Ch
- MusicAzealia Banks Hit With Lawsuit Over $137K Credit Card Debt: ReportA credit card company claims Azealia Banks is refusing to pay her credit card bill.By Aron A.
- MusicDetroit Rapper Selfmade Kash Gets Sloppy, Winds Up Arrested For "Wire Fraud"The auteur of the "Swipe God Freestyle" gets caught with his pants down.By Devin Ch
- MusicKanye West Reportedly Asked Intern To Run Random ErrandsKanye West's intern was sent on an adventure with a sticky note and a credit card. By Chantilly Post
- MusicAmerican Express Reportedly Sues Lauryn Hill For Nearly $400K In Unpaid Credit Card DebtLauryn Hill has a hefty bill due. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentIssa Rae Once Racked Up $25K In Credit Card Debt: "It’s A Trap"Issa Rae can now laugh at her past hard times. By Chantilly Post
- MusicFat Joe's Business Partner Sentenced To Prison Time For Defrauding Customers: ReportScott Spina has been sentenced to a 35 months prison term.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentTyrese Sued By American Express For Unpaid Balance Of Over $61K: ReportTyrese is facing more financial issues.By Aron A.
- MusicLil Yachty's Been Dabbling In Stocks & Crypto As Another Means Of RevenueLil Yachty's money isn't just coming from his music skills.By Chantilly Post
- MusicRuss Takes Aim At The Education System & Credit Cards In Twitter RantRuss has a bone to pick with the system, and takes to Twitter to voice his thoughts. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJhené Aiko Accused By Former Manager Of Pawning Off Over 50K In ExpensesJhené Aiko is embroiled in a potential fraud scenario involving her onetime manager.By Devin Ch
- MusicIggy Azalea Hit With 300K Unpaid Credit Card LawsuitIggy Azalea should seek some legal counsel. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicAzealia Banks Hit With Lawsuit Over Her $130k In Unpaid DebtAzealia Banks is getting sued.By Matt F