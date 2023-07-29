Boosie Badazz Says Kodak Black’s $1M Paycheck For 6ix9ine Collab Only Makes His Situation Worse

Boosie Badazz has made his thoughts on Kodak Black’s recent collaboration with 6ix9ine known. It’s clear that the artist is not a fan of alleged “snitches,” and he recently went in on Kodak Black for collaborating with one. “That ni**a Yak f**ked me up,” he told viewers of his Instagram Live. “I wonder how all them Zoes feel, dawg? I know them Zoes f**ked up right now, I know the state of Florida f**ked up right now.” He went on to claim that Kodak Black has “no morals [and] no principles.” “D**n. Thought that little ni**a wasn’t like that, bro. Ni**a ain’t no street ni**a, at all,” he added. “D**n. F**ked me up.”

Following the rant, Wack 100 clapped back at Boosie’s criticism. He appeared on the No Jumper podcast earlier this week, revealing what Kodak Black told him about the feature. “He said, ‘s**t, Wack, I done been to jail. S**t, I was in jail. This n***a went to jail and the first 24 hours, he had his Rolls Royce truck up for sale.’ He said, ‘Maybe, that n***a need to go do a verse.’ That’s what Yak said,” Wack 100 explained. “He said, ‘Maybe, he need to go do a verse for somebody.’”

Boosie Badazz On Kodak Black’s 6ix9ine Collab

Boosie Badazz says Kodak Black’s $1M 6ix9ine feature fee “does not help his situation” https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/eZAau2KvEy — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) July 29, 2023

Wack 100 has responded again to Boosie’s claims, revealing a $1 million check Kodak Black reportedly earned for the feature. “THIS MAN SHOWED UP FOR WACK RESPECTFULLY GET OFF THAT BULLSH*T WITH HIM,” he told Boosie. “WEVE ALWAYS BEEN GOOD LETS KEEP IT THAT WAY.”

It appears as though, however, a check is not going to cut it for Boosie Badazz. “I never said he didn’t get paid lol,” he responded. “That ain’t what this bout n u know @wack100 don’t act like i said yall was lying about the money [money bag emoji] u posting this does not help his situation at all it’s actually worst !! NOW he only got paid 600 k n gotta pay 400k n taxes [crying laughing emojis].”

[Via]