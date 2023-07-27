Boosie Badazz Claims Martin Luther King Jr. And Malcolm X Would Be Modern-Day “Outcasts”

During a recent Instagram Live, Boosie Badazz shared his thoughts on some of the most well-recognized Black leaders. The rapper claims that people like Malcolm X, Martin Luther King Jr., and even 2Pac, would be considered “outcasts” in today’s world. “All those people who [were] speaking about certain stuff that go on with Black people, with everything. If they spoke that today, they would be outcasts,” he explained. “They wouldn’t be [as] great as they was back in the day.”

Boosie then went on to say that those who speak against the government are typically looked down upon in modern society. The artist’s opinion has managed to get social media users talking, sparking a debate as to whether or not he has a point. Some users claim that the leaders he mentioned were outcasts in their own time, only being properly recognized for their contributions in recent decades.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Says He Has “Nothing To Say” About 6ix9ine After Kodak Black Collab

Boosie Badazz On Famous Black Leaders

Boosie’s take on historical Black leaders isn’t the only controversial opinion he’s aired as of late. Recently, he’s also weighed in on Kodak Black and 6ix9ine’s collab, claiming that he’s not here for it. He roasted Kodak Black for working with an alleged “snitch,” also claiming that he has “no morals [and] no principles.” Boosie’s 19-year-old son, Tootie Raww, even jumped on the bandwagon later, flipping the bird on his Instagram Story. “How u promise me a song then don’t do my sh*t and [hop] on a song wit a rat smh,” he wrote.

Kodak Black later clapped back, according to Wack 100. He shared the rapper’s response on the No Jumper podcast recently. “He said, ‘s**t, Wack, I done been to jail. S**t, I was in jail,'” he revealed. “This n***a went to jail and the first 24 hours, he had his Rolls Royce truck up for sale.’ He said, ‘Maybe, that n***a need to go do a verse.’ That’s what Yak said,” Wack 100 also explained. As of yesterday (July 26), Boosie has “nothing to say” about the collab.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Believes Southern Rap Fans Rate Him Above Jay-Z

[Via]