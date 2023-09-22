Kodak Black Fires Back At Boosie Badazz For Criticizing 6ix9ine Collab

Wack 100 reveals Kodak Black’s response to Boosie Badazz following his collab with 6ix9ine.

BYAron A.
Kodak Black Fires Back At Boosie Badazz For Criticizing 6ix9ine Collab

Kodak Black has some words for Boosie Badazz, according to Wack 100. If you missed it, Yak startled rap fans after he joined forces with 6ix9ine for their new collaboration, “Shaka Laka,” alongside Yailin La Mas. Despite being blackballed, Kodak Black had a massive payday for the record, reportedly earning $1 million for his brief verse on the song. The record divided fans; some individuals, like Boosie Badazz, felt as though he violated his own his morals and principles for money, and others applauded Kodak Black for securing the bag.

Boosie, of course, was among the loudest of critics, slamming Kodak for doing a song with a “rat,” especially after the discourse in recent times. However, it seems as though Kodak Black doesn’t necessarily care. Per Wack 100, Kodak Black had some “real sh*t” to say in response to Boosie Badazz’s criticism. Although Wack confirmed that it’s all love between him and the Louisiana native, he stated that Kodak had some sound advice for Boosie after comparing their respective legal matters.

Read More: Kodak Black Performs “Shaka Laka” Verse At Rolling Loud

Kodak Black’s Advice For Boosie Badazz

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akademiks)

During an appearance on the No Jumper podcast, Wack 100 stated that Kodak Black feels as though Boosie might benefit from doing a verse for a rat. “He said, ‘s**t, Wack, I done been to jail. S**t, I was in jail. This n***a went to jail and the first 24 hours, he had his Rolls Royce truck up for sale.’ He said, ‘Maybe, that n***a need to go do a verse.’ That’s what Yak said,” Wack 100 stated. “He said, ‘Maybe, he need to go do a verse for somebody.’”

Kodak Black’s alleged comments are in reference to Boosie Badazz’s arrest in June. After appearing in court for a gun case, which was ultimately dismissed, federal agents arrested Boosie outside of the courthouse. Immediately after, Boosie shared an apology to his children before putting his Rolls Royce Cullinan up for sale. Many people believed that his attempt to offload the vehicle was to help cover his legal fees. Check out Wack 100’s comments above. 

Read More: Wack 100 Explains How He Got Kodak Black Onto 6ix9ine’s New Song

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.