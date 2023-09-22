Kodak Black Fires Back At Boosie Badazz For Criticizing 6ix9ine Collab

Kodak Black has some words for Boosie Badazz, according to Wack 100. If you missed it, Yak startled rap fans after he joined forces with 6ix9ine for their new collaboration, “Shaka Laka,” alongside Yailin La Mas. Despite being blackballed, Kodak Black had a massive payday for the record, reportedly earning $1 million for his brief verse on the song. The record divided fans; some individuals, like Boosie Badazz, felt as though he violated his own his morals and principles for money, and others applauded Kodak Black for securing the bag.

Boosie, of course, was among the loudest of critics, slamming Kodak for doing a song with a “rat,” especially after the discourse in recent times. However, it seems as though Kodak Black doesn’t necessarily care. Per Wack 100, Kodak Black had some “real sh*t” to say in response to Boosie Badazz’s criticism. Although Wack confirmed that it’s all love between him and the Louisiana native, he stated that Kodak had some sound advice for Boosie after comparing their respective legal matters.

Kodak Black’s Advice For Boosie Badazz

During an appearance on the No Jumper podcast, Wack 100 stated that Kodak Black feels as though Boosie might benefit from doing a verse for a rat. “He said, ‘s**t, Wack, I done been to jail. S**t, I was in jail. This n***a went to jail and the first 24 hours, he had his Rolls Royce truck up for sale.’ He said, ‘Maybe, that n***a need to go do a verse.’ That’s what Yak said,” Wack 100 stated. “He said, ‘Maybe, he need to go do a verse for somebody.’”

Kodak Black’s alleged comments are in reference to Boosie Badazz’s arrest in June. After appearing in court for a gun case, which was ultimately dismissed, federal agents arrested Boosie outside of the courthouse. Immediately after, Boosie shared an apology to his children before putting his Rolls Royce Cullinan up for sale. Many people believed that his attempt to offload the vehicle was to help cover his legal fees. Check out Wack 100’s comments above.

