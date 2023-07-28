Boosie Badazz Labels Kodak Black As “Kodak Thee Stallion” After Viral Performance Clip

For those of you caught up in the content whirlwind, you may have missed a bizarre and antic-heavy beef that popped up in hip-hop. Moreover, Boosie Badazz was one of many (but perhaps the loudest) who blasted Kodak Black for working with 6ix9ine on a song. Since then, the two have been pretty back-and-forth, going at each other’s throats online for the weirdest reasons. Furthermore, Boosie’s the latest to fire off, as he recently called Yak “Kodak Thee Stallion” after a clip went viral. In it, the Florida MC takes off his pants for a brief moment, and your guess is as good as ours as to why.

Regardless, the Baton Rouge artist took the chance to crudely joke about Megan and make some slightly homophobic remarks. “SOLD U SOUL FA A MILLION!!” Boosie Badazz tweeted about Kodak Black’s wild stage moves. “I KNOW U A TAKE A D**K for 20 MILLION SMH U BEEN WEIRD!! U AINT NEVER BEEN NO STREET N***A U A CAPPER RAPPER. LOL NICKELODEON A** N***A LOL. N***A SHOULDA STUCK THEY FINGER N YO A**HOLE #KODAKTHESTALLION.”

Boosie Explodes On “Kodak Thee Stallion”

To paint the picture, this all started with an Instagram Live Boosie Badazz held about the Kodak Black and 6ix9ine collab. “That n***a Yak f**ked me up,” he stated. “I wonder how all them Zoes feel, dawg? I know them Zoes f***ed up right now, I know the state of Florida f***ed up right now,” and the 40-year-old said Kodak has “no morals [and] no principles. Damn. Thought that little n***a wasn’t like that, bro. N***a ain’t no street n***a, at all. Damn. F***ed me up.”

However, according to Wack 100, this is the least of Yak’s worries. “He said, ‘s**t, Wack, I done been to jail,'” he told Adam22 on No Jumper. “‘S**t, I was in jail. This n***a went to jail and the first 24 hours, he had his Rolls Royce truck up for sale.’ He said, ‘Maybe, that n***a need to go do a verse.’ That’s what Yak said. He said, ‘Maybe, he need to go do a verse for somebody.’” For more news and the latest updates on Boosie Badazz and Kodak Black, stick around on HNHH.

