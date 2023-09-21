boosie
- MusicBoosie Badazz Claims He & NBA YoungBoy Avoid Each Other In InterviewsIn a new interview with Cam Capone News, the Baton Rouge rapper revealed a truce of sorts with his fellow Louisiana MC.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBoosie Badazz Recalls Scary Sugar AttackAccording to the Baton Rouge incident, low sugar led to a frightening state, running and sweating all over his hotel room.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBoosie Badazz Dresses Up For Bob Marley Movie In Rasta Hat & Dreadlock WigOf course, the Baton Rouge MC is well-known for his often hot takes on movies, but the drip is the focal point of this conversation.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBoosie Badazz Reveals Why Luka Doncic Signed His Jersey & How He Convinced HimThe Baton Rouge rapper explained how security guards, honesty, and a genuine love for the game and for collecting scored him big.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsBoosie Badazz's Girlfriend Reveals She's Known Him Since She Was 18, Fans Weigh InAs the old adage invokes, "age ain't nothing but a number," although the 41-year-old's flame seemed particularly defensive about this.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBoosie Badazz Trolls His Son After Rough Night At The ClubEven though some fans took this as a bizarre instance of fatherly love, it's still heartening to see that the rapper can handle this with a laugh.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBoosie Badazz Thinks Lil Nas X Is "Going To Hell" In New Clap-Back To "J CHRIST"The Baton Rouge rapper seems to think that Nas' explanations are all for show, and that he wouldn't do this to any other community.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBoosie Badazz Still Disappointed By Kanye West, Explains WhyThe Baton Rouge MC is still upset with the Chicago rapper for his anti-Black statements and behavior, and thinks he needs to calm down.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBoosie Badazz Speaks On Quando Rondo Arrest, Posts Throwback Prison SelfieThe 41-year-old believes distance from his hometown and personal accountability for his struggles will help Quando a lot.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureBoosie Badazz & Ts Madison Keep Going At It Over "The Color Purple" CritiqueThe Baton Rouge Mc thinks the reality star is simply offended, whereas she posits that he's displaying a double standard of care here.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBoosie Badazz Wants His Son Tootie Raww To Smoke Less WeedEven though Boosie admitted to being a stoner back in the day– and we don't know if he's joking– it's still a very valid cause for concern.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBoosie Badazz & 20 Women Have One-On-Ones, He Hilariously Picks His FavoritesThe Baton Rouge MC gave some funny advice to a couple of ladies, and of course, there were plenty of wild moments.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBoosie Badazz Tours His "Batman Mansion" In New VideoThe Baton Rouge MC was incredibly detailed in how he went through the Caped Crusader-themed house behind his estate.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicRod Wave Responds To Boosie Badazz Blasting Him For Uncleared Sample: WatchWhat do you folks predict? Is the Florida singer going to try to fix this with Boosie or is he not interested in working with him?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBoosie Badazz Unleashes On Rod Wave Even Further For Sample Clearance IssuesThe 41-year-old took to Twitter to dish out some more attacks against the rapper and singer for copying a previous track.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBoosie Badazz Calls Out Kodak Black For Sampling Him Amid Their BeefLooks like Rod Wave wasn't the only target of the Baton Rouge MC's sample-based ire this week; do you think there will be more?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBoosie Badazz Fan's Lip Tattoo Of His Name Gets His Stamp Of ApprovalSome fans just go too hard for their favs, and when real recognize real, they might end up closer to them than they ever imagined.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureBoosie Badazz Jokes About Jada Pinkett Smith & Tupac: "That's That Cherry Love"The Baton Rouge rapper insinuated that 'Pac took Jada's virginity, and also commented on their long history together.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBoosie Badazz Plans To Sell Half Of His Independent Catalog For Up To $20 MillionThe 40-year-old looks forward to getting rights to his music back 20 years after the sale, because that's when his kids will need the money.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBoosie Badazz Wants A Surrogate For His Next BabyThe 40-year-old said he's got "baby fever" and added that his seven-year-old wants to be a big sister already.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBoosie Badazz Can't Deal With The Heat At Atlanta Braves GameIn one of the more relatable displays from the Baton Rogue MC as of late, he asked the Braves to design a tank top for next time.By Gabriel Bras Nevares