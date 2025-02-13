Boosie Badazz Might Face Legal Trouble From Two Clubs In The Bay Area For No-Shows

Boosie Badazz is reportedly keeping his eye out for some potential legal trouble headed his way, as two Bay Area clubs are claiming that they paid the rapper for performances he never gave. Moreover, the venues – Yolo and Pure in San Jose – plus promoter Bigdavepresent and rapper Budda Mack allegedly sent deposits to him but he did not fulfill his end of the bargain. Furthermore, both clubs claim to have sent the Drizzy sympathizer payment via bank wire transfer, but they claim that they have failed to make his team refund the money or find a solution another way. In addition, the accusers claim to have evidence of wire transfer confirmations, payment records, and Instagram direct messages that see him or his team promise to give the money back.

But alas, these clubs claim that Boosie still hasn't paid them back for missing back on these performances. Allegedly, he messaged in one instance that he was "going to the bank to pay the money back," but the venues didn't receive anything. As such, those calling the controversial sneaker-head out threatened that they might release their evidence for accountability's sake. Presumably, these threats also include the possibility of legal action over these issues.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Pays Tribute To DJ Unk

Is Boosie Badazz Married?

Boosie smiles towards the crowd while performing at the 2024 Louisville Funk Fest Friday June 21, 2024. © Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Elsewhere, Boosie Badazz is busy shocking fans with his overly revealing confessions. "What I wear to the gym?" he answered on Instagram Live during a question-and-answer session with his fans. "Sweatpants, T-shirt. I don’t even wear drawers. I barely ever wear drawers, I ain’t gon’ lie. Yeah, I barely ever wear underwear." Maybe he should keep that information to himself, especially if he wants to avoid running into more trolling, clowning, and fights with other people online.

Meanwhile, Boosie is also expecting another child, although there's a lot of scrutiny around his relationship. Some people expressed concern that his fiancée Rajel Nelson lives alone, and while she explained that this doesn't really indicate any rift in their relationship, some online users think that they can tell him how they should handle their partnership. Hopefully this potential legal dispute doesn't escalate in a way that would directly impact this new phase for the couple.