Boosie Badazz Pays Tribute To DJ Unk

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 524 Views
The 2008 Dirty Awards - Show
ATLANTA - NOVEMBER 24: Rapper DJ Unk performs during The 2008 Dirty Awards at Georgia International Convention Center on November 24, 2008 in Atlanta (Photo by Ben Rose/WireImage for Radio One Inc./Getty Images)
Boosie joins the rest of the hip-hop world in mourning an Atlanta staple.

Many rappers and hip-hop fans have flooded social media with their deepest sympathies and mournful celebrations of the life of DJ Unk, who sadly passed away this week due to a heart attack, according to a TMZ report based on a conversation with the Atlanta rapper's wife. Boosie Badazz is the latest MC to offer his tribute to the late lyricist and snap music icon, who rose to prominence in the mid-2000s thanks to hits like "Walk It Out" and "2 Step." "R.I.P. DJ Unk, bro," the sometimes controversial artist stated in a social media post. "I just saw Unk at this gas station right here, man. Still got a text on my phone from him. R.I.P. DJ Unk. Good n***a."

This joins other tributes from the hip-hop world, including one from DJ Unk's former record label Big Oomp Records. "It is with a heavy heart and profound sadness that we announce the passing of a true ATL legend, Anthony Platt better known as 'DJ Unk,'" Korey "Big Oomp" Robinson expressed in a social media message and statement to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "DJ Unk was not just a legendary DJ, rapper, and producer, but a true cornerstone of our label. And the imprint that he left globally will be cherished forever.

Boosie Badazz Speaks On DJ Unk's Passing

"Hit songs such as 'Walk It Out' and '2 Step' have left an indelible mark on the industry," Big Oomp continued regarding the Baton Rouge artist's colleague. "And his legacy will continue to inspire artists, DJs, and fans alike for years to come. His energy, creativity, and commitment to the craft will never be forgotten. We ask that you keep his family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. We also want to thank everyone who has supported DJ Unk and the Oomp Camp over the years."

In other Boosie Badazz news, he recently tried to set up a stream with Kai Cenat and get support and advice from him to get his new Twitch channel off the ground, and it looks like it might actually pan out. We'll see whether his online presence grows with this.
Rest In Peace DJ Unk.

