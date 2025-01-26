Boosie Badazz Pays Tribute To DJ Unk

Many rappers and hip-hop fans have flooded social media with their deepest sympathies and mournful celebrations of the life of DJ Unk, who sadly passed away this week due to a heart attack, according to a TMZ report based on a conversation with the Atlanta rapper's wife. Boosie Badazz is the latest MC to offer his tribute to the late lyricist and snap music icon, who rose to prominence in the mid-2000s thanks to hits like "Walk It Out" and "2 Step." "R.I.P. DJ Unk, bro," the sometimes controversial artist stated in a social media post. "I just saw Unk at this gas station right here, man. Still got a text on my phone from him. R.I.P. DJ Unk. Good n***a."

This joins other tributes from the hip-hop world, including one from DJ Unk's former record label Big Oomp Records. "It is with a heavy heart and profound sadness that we announce the passing of a true ATL legend, Anthony Platt better known as 'DJ Unk,'" Korey "Big Oomp" Robinson expressed in a social media message and statement to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "DJ Unk was not just a legendary DJ, rapper, and producer, but a true cornerstone of our label. And the imprint that he left globally will be cherished forever.

Boosie Badazz Speaks On DJ Unk's Passing

"Hit songs such as 'Walk It Out' and '2 Step' have left an indelible mark on the industry," Big Oomp continued regarding the Baton Rouge artist's colleague. "And his legacy will continue to inspire artists, DJs, and fans alike for years to come. His energy, creativity, and commitment to the craft will never be forgotten. We ask that you keep his family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. We also want to thank everyone who has supported DJ Unk and the Oomp Camp over the years."