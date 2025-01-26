DJ Unk's Family Reveals The Cause Of His Passing

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Druski Hosts First-Ever “Coulda Fest” Comedy and Music Festival at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 07: DJ Unk peforms onstage as Druski hosts first-ever “Coulda Fest” Comedy and Music Festival at State Farm Arena on September 07, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Unk's wife Sherkita Long-Platt reportedly spoke to TMZ about the matter.

DJ Unk's family has reportedly revealed the cause of his death, as TMZ allegedly spoke to his wife Sherkita Long-Platt about his tragic passing. According to this report, he suffered a heart attack in his sleep on Friday (January 24). Long-Platt also reportedly addressed the various rumors that she and the Atlanta rapper's family have heard about his passing, and therefore wants to clear the air and deny the speculation that he passed away due to drug use. Per Long-Platt and this TMZ report, a candlelight vigil will take place later today (Sunday, January 26) in Unk's Atlanta neighborhood. He had struggled with health issues in years prior, but committed himself to a healthier lifestyle for his own sake and that of his family.

"Please respect me and my family," DJ Unk's wife shared on social media. "I just lost my husband and my kids just lost their father. Our life will never be the same. I LOVE YOU ANTHONY FOREVER." For those unaware, 43-year-old Unk released two massive Southern rap hits in the mid-2000s that helped popularize snap music and other dance crazes in rap music at the time: "Walk It Out" and "2 Step."

DJ Unk At The 2023 BET Awards
BET Awards 2023 - Red Carpet
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: DJ Unk attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

"It is with a heavy heart and profound sadness that we announce the passing of a true ATL legend, Anthony Platt better known as 'DJ Unk,'" the head of Unk's former label Big Oomp Records, Korey "Big Oomp" Robinson, stated to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "DJ Unk was not just a legendary DJ, rapper, and producer, but a true cornerstone of our label. And the imprint that he left globally will be cherished forever.

"Hit songs such as 'Walk It Out' and '2 Step' have left an indelible mark on the industry," Big Oomp continued. "And his legacy will continue to inspire artists, DJs, and fans alike for years to come. His energy, creativity, and commitment to the craft will never be forgotten. We ask that you keep his family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. We also want to thank everyone who has supported DJ Unk and the Oomp Camp over the years."
Rest In Peace.

