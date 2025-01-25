DJ Unk Passes Away At 43

DJ Unk (real name Anthony Platt has tragically passed away at the age of 43 (some conflicting reports indicate it could be 42), his wife revealed via a Facebook post on Friday (January 24). "Please respect me and my family,” Sherkita Long-Platt expressed. “I just lost my husband and my kids just lost their father. Our life will never be the same. I LOVE YOU ANTHONY FOREVER." At press time, no further details have emerged concerning the Atlanta rapper's passing, and Korey "Big Oomp" Robinson from his former label Big Oomp Records also issued a statement on the matter.

"It is with a heavy heart and profound sadness that we announce the passing of a true ATL legend, Anthony Platt better known as 'DJ Unk,'" the statement to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution read. For those unaware, he was one of snap music's greatest exponents in the mid-2000s thanks to hits like "Walk It Out" and "2 Step," leaving behind an indelible legacy in club music and dance fusions with Southern hip-hop that garnered collaborations and praise concerning the likes of OutKast, Jim Jones, and more.

RIP DJ Unk

"DJ Unk was not just a legendary DJ, rapper, and producer, but a true cornerstone of our label. And the imprint that he left globally will be cherished forever," Korey "Big Oomp" Robinson continued in his statement. "Hit songs such as 'Walk It Out' and '2 Step' have left an indelible mark on the industry. And his legacy will continue to inspire artists, DJs, and fans alike for years to come. His energy, creativity, and commitment to the craft will never be forgotten. We ask that you keep his family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. We also want to thank everyone who has supported DJ Unk and the Oomp Camp over the years."