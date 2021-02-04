atlanta hip-hop
- MusicLil Yachty Dragged For His Take On Current State Of Hip-Hop, Fans Believe He Played A Part In Its Regression"Is someone gonna tell Lil Yachty that he contributed to a lot of the wack s*** in hip-hop?" on person said online. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsRuss "Can't Get This Right" On New SingleThe rapper and singer's been hard at work with consistent single releases over the past year, and this time he's in his feelings over a breezy beat.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLudacris Drops Crazy Freestyle On InstagramThe trap pioneer is known to spit heat online, and this latest off-top offering is just another example of his skill.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsLil Gnar Is Relentless On New Song, "Stonecrest"The Atlanta rising star has a new album on the way executive produced by Chief Keef.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsRich The Kid Has "No More Friends" On New SingleThe Atlanta rapper's latest single sounds like an updated version of the flows and melodies he came up with.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicHomixide Gang Stuns In Its Opium Debut, “Homixide Lifestyle”Opium’s Homixide Gang has unleashed “Homixide Lifestyle,” complete with guest features from Biggaveli, Destroy Lonely, Ken Carson, and 5unna.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicZaia Takes Listeners On A Trip With "American Psycho"Zaia returns with his first project in over two years.By Joshua Robinson
- SongsFoogiano Drops Menacing Single, "Body 4 Body"The 1017 Records signee continues to deliver hard trap that sounds purely Atlanta-bred.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsGMK Recruits Future For New Single, "Dark Days"The Florida rapper tapped an Atlanta legend for a passionately melancholic trap cut.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- ReviewsEARTHGANG "GHETTO GODS" ReviewThere’s a lot to digest on EARTHGANG’s new album.By Joshua Robinson
- TV"Atlanta" Star Donald Glover Addresses "Racial Abuse" HeadlinesDonald Glover clears the air on the London incident.By Marc Griffin
- NewsLatto Takes Listeners On A Tour Of Clayton County, Georgia In New Single "Soufside"And that's Soufside with an "f!"By Joshua Robinson
- MusicLudacris & Gunna Interview Each Other & Discuss Atlanta's Hip-Hop SceneLudacris and Gunna link up for candid conversation between two world-renowned Atlanta-bred artists. By Joshua Robinson
- Original ContentPeewee Longway Is (Still) Atlanta's Best Kept SecretDespite never reaching the commercial heights of many of his collaborators, MPA's Peewee Longway has played an instrumental role in creating the Atlanta trap dynasty that we see today.By Robert Blair
- MoviesLil Yachty Making Action Movie About Atlanta Hip-Hop & UnoLil Yachty is reportedly developing a film about the Uno card game and Atlanta's hip-hop scene.By Alex Zidel