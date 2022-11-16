Beneath the trap exterior of Atlanta lies a thriving Hip-Hop scene that’s far more diverse than many music enthusiasts would ever expect. As a result, the capital of the Peach State is home to countless hidden gems. One of those hidden gems goes by the name of Zaia, and the genre-fluid artist is easily one of Atlanta’s best-kept secrets. Based on the strength of his latest release, however, Zaia’s talent may not be a secret for much longer.

The former Arista Records artist gained traction in Atlanta with his 2018 Drive project, and he wowed listeners with his RESET visual EP in 2019. In 2020, HNHH’s Mitch Findley praised his follow-up project, VERY ALONE, as “an impressive nine-track effort.” Now, Zaia has returned with his longest release yet, a twelve-track project titled American Psycho.

Photo via Artist | Credit: Bailey Nolfe @j.baileynolfe

Psycho Pete welcomes listeners to Psycho Park on Zaia’s American Psycho.

Although its title is reminiscent of Christian Bale’s 2000 horror classic, Zaia’s new project is set inside the world of Psycho Park. American Psycho is narrated by Psycho Pete (portrayed by voice acting multihyphenate PayAttention), and touches base with the listeners as they explore “the happiest place on earth.” As one would expect from the title the clearly troubled Psycho Pete, Psycho Park — and by extension, American Psycho — doesn’t deal with happiness.

On his latest release, Zaia tackles topics such as humility, warding off demons, confronting problems, betrayal, loneliness, and much more. In contrast to Zaia’s previous efforts, American Psycho is more sonically adventurous, boasting electrifying post-Whole Lotta Red tracks and spacey, Kid Cudi-esque slowburns. “No Plastic,” “Lonely In Space,” and the previously released “Demons on Tuck” especially demonstrate Zaia’s progression as an artist.

Throughout the 12-track effort, Zaia has a hand in the production of every single song other than “Demons on Tuck.” With such a cohesive aesthetic, American Psycho undoubtedly benefits from Zaia’s heavy involvement on the boards. Thanks to its experimental nature and Psycho Pete’s haunting narration, American Psycho feels like Zaia’s most complete body of work to date.

Tracklist:

Your Favorite Intro Woah Deserve II Flex Demons on Tuck Bmx PSA All the Drugs Lonely in Space (Spaceships) No Plastic Done Trying Don’t Forget Me (Skit) Fly Alone

Give Zaia’s new project a listen below, and let us know how you feel about it in the comments.