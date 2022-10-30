Zaia’s building anticipation for his upcoming album American Psycho, which is set to be released next month. In September, the Atlanta rapper dropped “BMX,” a song that was immediately praised by fans.

Now, he’s given us “Demons On Tuck,” a bittersweet single about being flawed and in love. In a statement about the song, Zaia said, “I wrote #DOT for anyone that needs help pulling themselves out of dark spaces; people that help going through bad experiences a little easier.”

The sentiment comes through on the production, which comprises a quaint beat with arpeggiating synths, along with a distorted bassline break. It’s clear producer Tane Runo was in touch with the message Zaia is trying to deliver in his lyrics.

“I got these demons on me and they weighing me down but you lifting me up,” Zaia raps at the end of his understated but heartfelt chorus. In his verses, he details the small moments that keep him going.

The song is in stark contrast from “Demons,” a dark and moody single Zaia released back in 2020 ahead of his project Very Alone. This demonic through line emphasizes just how far Zaia’s come in two years, maturing both his sound and his outlook on life.

It’s been a long road for Zaia. Back in 2016, Zaia committed himself to music full time, and in 2017 released the EP While We Wait. Then, he wore his influences on his sleeve, pulling from Frank Ocean, Kanye West, and Tyler The Creator. Since these humble beginnings, the rapper has released singles like “Very Alone,” Blue,” and “Jumo,” which featured Valee.

Check out the new song below and let us know what you think of it in the comments. Are you excited for the full-length project?

Quotable Lyrics

And I’m keeping it stuck, know it’s real not a bluff, we can roll up the blunts

Sticky fingers and stuff these afflictions get tough know the mission is up

Then it’s up I go steady like a slug

Life heavy like a mug n***as plotting on me now