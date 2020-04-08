Zaia
- MusicZaia Takes Listeners On A Trip With "American Psycho"Zaia returns with his first project in over two years.By Joshua Robinson
- SongsZaia Drops Feel-Good "Demons On Tuck"Zaia has given fans an upbeat new single.By Rex Provost
- NewsZaia Returns With "B M X" Single: ListenThe "VERY ALONE" artist dropped off an accompanying music video with his latest single.By Hayley Hynes
- MixtapesZaia Shines On His Melodic New Project "Very Alone"Atlanta's own Zaia comes through with an impressive nine-track effort in "Very Alone," featuring a lone guest appearance from Valee.By Mitch Findlay
- NewsZaia Sets A Tone With His Spooky New Single "Demons"Atlanta rapper Zaia makes a strong impression with his creepy new single "Demons," which borrows heavily from the horror genre. By Mitch Findlay