50 Cent Once Again Finishes 2025 As New York's Top Rapper On YouTube

BY Cole Blake
NBA: Playoffs-New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers
May 27, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Curtis James Jackson III, known professionally as 50 Cent, is seen on court prior to the second quarter of game four of the eastern conference finals between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
50 Cent will be celebrating New Year's Eve with three seperate performances before the clock strikes midnight.

50 Cent has shared the news that he finished 2025 as the most-streamed New York rapper on YouTube. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, he posted a graphic from Diverse Mentality with the announcement and wrote in the caption: "I thought we got over this guys, it is the way it is. LOL."

According to Diverse Mentality, 50 Cent earned 1.9 billion global streams over the last year. The figure put him above other artists in the top 10, including Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Jay-Z, 6ix9ine, Pop Smoke, French Montana, The Notorious B.I.G., ASAP Rocky, and Lil Tecca.

Fans of 50 celebrated the achievement in the comments section of the post. "To be fair, you got the best music for the gym," one fan wrote. Another added: "Smartest thing I ever did as a kid was listen to 50." One more fan joked: "Diddy punching the air rn." 50 recently executive-produced the Netflix docuseries, Sean Combs: The Reckoning. The project examines numerous allegations that the Bad Boy mogul has faced over the years and features appearances from various celebrities. 

50 Cent will be celebrating the end of 2025 with three different performances on New Year's Eve. They include Dick Clark’s "New Year’s Rockin’ Eve," the "Rock The Clock" celebration in Shreveport, Louisiana, and an appearance at E11EVEN in Miami.

Read More: 50 Cent Books Three Separate New Year's Eve Gigs

50 Cent & Fabolous Beef

In other news, 50 Cent has been making plenty of headlines in recent weeks. Following the release of Sean Combs: The Reckoning, he's been feuding with Maino, Fabolous, Jim Jones, and Dave East. In response to their criticism of the project, he accused them of “squatting” in the studio where they record their podcast, Let’s Rap About It.

The group fired back by dropping the diss track, "Squatters," on Christmas Day. 50 Cent responded to that move by sharing a picture of himself edited over Leonardo DiCaprio in The Great Gatsby on Instagram and writing: “Let’s toast to success, health, and prosperity. I’m planning my new year. When I’m done, I’ll come out to play. You know everyone who plays with me wishes they didn’t in the end.”

Read More: 50 Cent Mocks Dame Dash After Film Company Sells For $100

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
