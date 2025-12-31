50 Cent has shared the news that he finished 2025 as the most-streamed New York rapper on YouTube. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, he posted a graphic from Diverse Mentality with the announcement and wrote in the caption: "I thought we got over this guys, it is the way it is. LOL."

According to Diverse Mentality, 50 Cent earned 1.9 billion global streams over the last year. The figure put him above other artists in the top 10, including Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Jay-Z, 6ix9ine, Pop Smoke, French Montana, The Notorious B.I.G., ASAP Rocky, and Lil Tecca.

Fans of 50 celebrated the achievement in the comments section of the post. "To be fair, you got the best music for the gym," one fan wrote. Another added: "Smartest thing I ever did as a kid was listen to 50." One more fan joked: "Diddy punching the air rn." 50 recently executive-produced the Netflix docuseries, Sean Combs: The Reckoning. The project examines numerous allegations that the Bad Boy mogul has faced over the years and features appearances from various celebrities.

50 Cent will be celebrating the end of 2025 with three different performances on New Year's Eve. They include Dick Clark’s "New Year’s Rockin’ Eve," the "Rock The Clock" celebration in Shreveport, Louisiana, and an appearance at E11EVEN in Miami.

50 Cent & Fabolous Beef

In other news, 50 Cent has been making plenty of headlines in recent weeks. Following the release of Sean Combs: The Reckoning, he's been feuding with Maino, Fabolous, Jim Jones, and Dave East. In response to their criticism of the project, he accused them of “squatting” in the studio where they record their podcast, Let’s Rap About It.