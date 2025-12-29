Wack 100 Wants 50 Cent To Unite G-Unit Against Fabolous

Wack 100 says he wants to see 50 Cent unite with the rest of G-Unit to go against Fabolous after the rapper celebrated Christmas by targeting him on the "Squatters" freestyle. For the diss track, Fab teamed up with Jim Jones, Dave East, and Maino. Wack 100 discussed the feud with Adam 22 during a recent podcast.

After ranking his favorite verses on the song, Wack explained how he thinks 50 should handle the situation. "The G-Unit gotta respond," Wack said. "G-Unit has to respond... 50, Yayo, Murda. They come out as a unified front. It would be good for hip-hop, great for New York. It'll wake New York up."

"Squatters" features tons of fiery bars aimed at 50 Cent. During Fabolous' verse, he raps: "You know I got Power, your shorty got hot showered." The line is a reference to 50's ex-girlfriend, Daphne Joy, who recently made headlines for testifying against Diddy during his criminal trial.

Why Are 50 Cent & Fabolous Beefing?

The drama began when 50 Cent trolled the Let’s Rap About It podcast hosts by accusing them of “squatting” in the studio where they record. He further threatened to purchase the entire building. "I didn’t have this on my list of things to do, but if you insist I’ll make time. I’m working on buying the space where you film, and 50 percent of your podcast you know I don’t [cap emoji]," he wrote on Instagram.

While 50 Cent has yet to drop a diss track in response to Fabolous, he did hint at planning to do so in a post on Instagram on Sunday. Sharing a picture of himself edited over Leonardo DiCaprio in The Great Gatsby, he wrote: “Let’s toast to success, health, and prosperity. I’m planning my new year. When I’m done, I’ll come out to play. You know everyone who plays with me wishes they didn’t in the end.”

Speaking with TMZ, earlier this month, Maino suggested that feuding with 50 Cent has been good for their podcast. “Beefing with 50 is good business,” Maino said. “Numbers is up, podcast is up, engagement is up. I wish I woulda known this a long time ago."