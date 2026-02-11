DJ Akademiks Reveals What J. Cole’s First Week Sales Say About The Big Three

BY Cole Blake
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2025 Dreamville Music Festival
RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 6: J. Cole performs onstage during the 2025 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 6, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Following the release of "The Fall-Off," J. Cole says he's going to be focusing on producing for other artists.

DJ Akademiks says he's impressed by the sales projections for J. Cole's new album, The Fall-Off, which dropped last Friday. According to projections from Talk of the Charts, the project will debut on the charts after moving 300,000 album equivalent units during its first week of availability. In turn, Akademiks says the project has solidified his place in the big three of hip-hop.

"Him being in the big three, clearly selling over 200 is a prerequisite. I do believe that anything over 220 would be good. 250 I thought was gonna be pretty cool as well, but him doing 300 shows that, number one, he can't retire. There's a lot of demand for him, even though he claims he's gonna be taking a step back," Akademiks said during a recent livestream.

He continued: "I think 300 is a really dope number for him. I think it also helps establish that, as people keep saying that music and sales are down, if we're talking about the big three, I think J. Cole and Kendrick are around the same level in terms of sales. I don't think consistently. I think J. Cole just hasn't dropped in a while, and this was hyped up as maybe the last. It's the fall-off. But, I think if Kendrick had dropped, which Kendrick supposedly is going to be dropping, Kendrick, I believe would be in that 300 range as well. I think Drake would be in the 500/600 range."

Of the big three as a whole, DJ Akademiks added: "If you're wondering about the status of the big three. I think the big three are holding their position. Drake is a 500k person, Kendrick is a 300k type of guy, and J. Cole is a 300k type of guy. I don't think no one else cracks anything over 250." He ended by suggesting that Nicki Minaj and Future could reach 200k sales.

Read More: J. Cole Provides An Update On The Status Of "It's A Boy"

What's Next For J. Cole?

Following the release of The Fall-Off, J. Cole discussed the future of his career during an "AMA" with fans on social media. In doing so, he explained that he plans to switch his focus to producing music for other artists.

"I got a genuine love for music, and the blessing in dropping this album is that I'm highly inspired. I have no interest in making more 'J. Cole' albums, but my passion and excitement right now is in producing. I will write, I will record when it hits me. Release new music if the spirit says to do so. But The Fall-Off is a project I won't try to top," he said.

As for what that will look like, he added: "I wanna make beats, produce for other artists, even if I'm not making the beat. Just helping to craft the vision. That's a big passion of mine that I haven't been able to lock in on cuz for years my focus was on ME and my story. I think my gift is maybe even greater when I'm in a more selfless role."

Despite the plan, Cole still plans to drop his mixtape, It's A Boy. "No it’s not scrapped," he wrote of the project. "It will release. We almost put it out before the album. But with the birthday blizzard tape and 24 song album we was like it’s a lot of music to process."

Read More: J. Cole's First Week Sales For "The Fall-Off" Surge To New Heights

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Lil Baby &amp; Friends Birthday Celebration Music J. Cole Provides An Update On The Status Of "It's A Boy"
2022 Lollapalooza - Day 3 Music J. Cole Reveals He Wants To Focus On Producing For Other Artists
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images Numbers Big Sean Celebrates Another Chart-Topping Debut With "Detroit 2"
Comments 0