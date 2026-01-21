Charlamagne Tha God Claims J. Cole Killed The “Big Three”

The "big three" in hip-hop has been a hot topic of debate in recent years, but according to Charlamagne Tha God, it no longer exists. During a recent episode of The Breakfast Club, the personality blamed J. Cole for this, arguing that his decision to bow out of his battle with Kendrick Lamar sealed his fate.

"There is no big three no more," he began, as seen in a clip shared by @gothamhiphop on Twitter/X. "Because when the big three was supposed to engage, only two of them decided to engage. J. Cole engaged, and then he backed away. So it was two, and after the two, one reigned supreme, and we know that was Mr. Kendrick Lamar."

DJ Envy proceeded to weigh in, revealing that he has a similar take. According to him, J. Cole should have been prepared to take on the battle no matter what. While he says the rapper's talents can't be overlooked, he thinks walking away from the challenge left a stain on his reputation.

When Is J. Cole Dropping The Fall-Off?

"Like you said, J. Cole bowed out of that battle, right? You're an MC, you're supposed to be ready for any type of smoke," he claimed. "That doesn't take away his pen, that doesn't take away his catalog, it doesn't take away his consistency. But when it came to that battle, when it came to seeing who was number one during that time, he bowed out. And that was his personal decision."

J. Cole might have opted out of one of the most viral rap feuds of recent years, but he has been hard at work on his own music. Currently, for example, he's gearing up to drop his long-awaited seventh studio album.

The Fall-Off is slated for release on February 6. To give listeners a taste of what's to come, he released the first single from the project last week, "Disc 2 Track 2." The song arrived alongside a cinematic accompanying music video, and has fans eager to hear what else he has up his sleeve.