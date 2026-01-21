J. Cole will speak about his creative process during an upcoming interview with Timmhotep Aku, who shared a clip from the discussion on Instagram, Tuesday. In the video, Cole reflects on making his first single from The Fall-Off, "Disc 2 Track 2." He shared the song for fans, last week, while also confirming a release date for the new album.

Cole begins by comparing his memories of writing specific songs to a football player remembering game-winning touchdowns. He recalls the exact moment he conceptualized his idea for the track, on which he details his life story in reverse. The song begins with the lines, "I persevered through the worst, my thirst to adhere is a curse / My life, I see it in reverse, I first appeared in a hearse."

"It didn't come as quickly as I just rapped it to you. It's quietly puzzling it... I say that to say, I might've sat in that spot for 12 hours that day," he says. He adds that he sat on the verse until the perfect beat came along, and then he recorded it in Miami.

Cole concludes: "Those moments, writing it? That’s the number one experience. And recording it is right there. I'm gonna tell you the truth, releasing it was exciting yesterday, but that sh*t is nothing in comparison. The reactions are at the bottom of the pole. That's beneath the floor because no fulfillment comes from that... good or bad response, no fulfillment comes from that.”

J. Cole will be releasing The Fall-Off on February 6. He announced the project with a trailer, last week. It features a narrator speaking about longevity in the entertainment industry as Cole cleans off his car.