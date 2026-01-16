Narrator Behind J. Cole's "The Fall-Off" Trailer Reveals Identity & Story Behind Their Collab

The voice behind J. Cole's trailer for "The Fall-Off" has come forward and has some great advice for anyone who makes content for a living.

J. Cole rocked the foundation of the hip-hop world this week by officially announcing The Fall-Off. On Wednesday, January 14, the North Carolina rapper dropped a teaser trailer featuring commentary about what falling off means.

The narrator says, "Everything is supposed to go away eventually. You see this especially in show business with famous actors or musicians, and it’s like, 'Oh, this guy used to be famous and then he fell off. What happened?' They wanna point to, 'They did this and this, and they made some sort of mistake' instead of thinking, look, it’s kind of crazy they got famous in the first place."

They continue, "So few people reach that level that, yes, of course it’s not gonna last forever. Because somebody else has to take that spot. That’s how show business has been since forever. But no, they always say, 'Oh, that guy fell off.' They wanna look down on him for just going through the natural cycle of rising and falling."

Since the trailer dropped, fans have been wondering who the voice behind that expertly crafted message is. Well, lucky for everyone asking, they have stepped forward. It's YouTuber and comedian Dan Harumi per Kurrco, and he explained the very cool backstory as to how this collaboration materialized.

J. Cole The Fall-Off Release Date

As he explains in the clip above, he shared a video to his channel back in March titled "How Long Is America Supposed To Last?" about the ever-changing statuses of celebrities, businesses, and the U.S.

Harumi says that someone from Dreamville had been following him on Instagram and caught wind of the upload. The rep then shared it with J. Cole and the rest is history.

Before signing off, Harumi left some inspirational advice for anyone watching. "Let this be a lesson. To anybody out there, if you do this kind of thing, if you make content... Just post the video. You never know who's watching. I put that video out on YouTube and at the time it had like 300 views and one of those 300 views was J. Cole, so you never know."

Now, Harumi's voice will forever be associated with what could be a monumental hip-hop album. The Fall-Off has long been speculated to be Cole's retirement project, so we will see if that's the case. It drops on February 6 and has a lead single out now, "Disc 2 Track 2" as of Jan. 14.

