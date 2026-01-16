NBA YoungBoy Is Now The Most RIAA-Certified Rapper Ever

If you aren't a fan of NBA YoungBoy's music, you can at least not deny that he's got a chokehold over the genre. At just 26 years old, the Baton Rouge native has been a culture shifter and an undeniable hitmaker. He's got his incredible work ethic to thank for that, and his efforts have culminated in a mind-bending record.
Per Kurrco, YB is now the most RIAA-certified MC of all time outdoing superstars like Drake, Jay-Z, Kanye West and others. But that might not even be the best way to phrase it. To put it bluntly, he's absolutely obliterating his competition.
As of today, the Make America Slime Again creator is in possession of 126 plaques(!) To put that into perspective, per The Hype Magazine, Drake likely had anywhere from 45-60 certifications at YB's age. Even crazier, the queen of modern-day pop, Taylor Swift, was probably sitting on 60–80.
What propelled NBA YoungBoy to this level is the near endless list of plaques he received today. He acquired 36(!) and what's wild is that most of them aren't duplicates and are completely solo singles.
Overall, that just speaks to how he doesn't need features to help his music sell.
NBA YoungBoy Releases Slime Cry
It's an incredible feat, to put it simply, and at the level he operates at, he may drive up the total so high that no rapper will eclipse it. The Beatles have the most awards from the RIAA of anyone, but they may have to watch their backs for the star that is YB.
He could add to that total in the coming months as he just dropped his first album of 2026, Slime Cry, today. It features a whopping 30 tracks and includes rare collaborations. There are two of them, to be exact, one with Jelly Roll and another co-starring Burna Boy.
The project was supposed to drop in November 2025, which would have been YB's fourth of that year. Then, he dropped More Leaks, MASA, and DESHAWN.