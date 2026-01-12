NBA YoungBoy fans can relax (for now) as the Louisiana rapper has a release date for Slime Cry. As of now per a since-deleted Instagram Story post, the project is dropping this Friday, January 16. He announced it by showing a live countdown that read three days and 15 hours.
The reason there's some hesitancy is because we have already been promised a release date. In October 2025, YB said Slime Cry was coming on November 28, aka Black Friday. However, fans woke up that day upset and sad that it was nowhere to be found.
It didn't help that the 26-year-old left his anxious supporters in the dark for about a day as to why this happened. He didn't explain himself, but the "Nevada" songwriter did quell everyone's worrying a bit with separate posts.
"Oh you want my album I forgot, Loading….,," he said nonchalantly before writing later, "5ive I’m the sickest, You ready ??"
But most, if not all of the optimism flew out the window in early December. Taking to his Instagram once more, NBA YoungBoy seemingly announced that he was not going to be dropping it anytime soon or at all. "Slime cry "I don’t think loading," he wrote.
What Music Did NBA YoungBoy Drop In 2025?
So, while there is something to be said about the delay and questionable remarks from YB, this may be the week. After all, it would make sense to drop it this Friday as this is rap's first true "New Music Friday" of the year.
For example, A$AP Rocky is delivering his comeback album Don't Be Dumb, ending a near eight-year drought.
But for YB, Slime Cry will be first project since August 2025's DESHAWN, his 13-song mixtape hosted by DJ Khaled. Of course, this marquee release for him was Make America Slime Again, aka MASA, in July. Moreover, he put out a compilation of leftovers via More Leaks in March, which stood tall with 20 cuts.