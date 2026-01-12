NBA YoungBoy Reveals That He's Dropping "Slime Cry" Album Very Soon

BY Zachary Horvath
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR - New Orleans, LA
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 19: NBA YoungBoy performs during the MASA TOUR at Smoothie King Center on October 19, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)
NBA YoungBoy had fans worried about this album as it ran into a delay and even a possible cancelation. But all systems seem to be a go.

NBA YoungBoy fans can relax (for now) as the Louisiana rapper has a release date for Slime Cry. As of now per a since-deleted Instagram Story post, the project is dropping this Friday, January 16. He announced it by showing a live countdown that read three days and 15 hours.

The reason there's some hesitancy is because we have already been promised a release date. In October 2025, YB said Slime Cry was coming on November 28, aka Black Friday. However, fans woke up that day upset and sad that it was nowhere to be found.

It didn't help that the 26-year-old left his anxious supporters in the dark for about a day as to why this happened. He didn't explain himself, but the "Nevada" songwriter did quell everyone's worrying a bit with separate posts.

"Oh you want my album I forgot, Loading….,," he said nonchalantly before writing later, "5ive I’m the sickest, You ready ??"

But most, if not all of the optimism flew out the window in early December. Taking to his Instagram once more, NBA YoungBoy seemingly announced that he was not going to be dropping it anytime soon or at all. "Slime cry "I don’t think loading," he wrote.

Read More: DJ Akademiks' Latest Update Suggests Drake's "ICEMAN" Is Dropping Sooner Than You Think

What Music Did NBA YoungBoy Drop In 2025?

So, while there is something to be said about the delay and questionable remarks from YB, this may be the week. After all, it would make sense to drop it this Friday as this is rap's first true "New Music Friday" of the year.

For example, A$AP Rocky is delivering his comeback album Don't Be Dumb, ending a near eight-year drought.

But for YB, Slime Cry will be first project since August 2025's DESHAWN, his 13-song mixtape hosted by DJ Khaled. Of course, this marquee release for him was Make America Slime Again, aka MASA, in July. Moreover, he put out a compilation of leftovers via More Leaks in March, which stood tall with 20 cuts.

Read More: Celina Powell's Most Infamous (Alleged) Sneaky Links

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR - Atlanta, GA Music NBA YoungBoy Has An Unfortunate Update On "Slime Cry" Album
NBA YoungBoy Fails To Drop New Album Slime Cry Hip Hop News Music NBA YoungBoy Fails To Drop New Album "Slime Cry" And Fans Are Devastated
NBA YoungBoy Promises New Album Slime Cry Loading Hip Hop News Music NBA YoungBoy Promises New Album "Slime Cry" Is Still "Loading" After Delay
nba youngboy Music NBA YoungBoy & DJ Khaled Announce Surprise Joint Mixtape "DESHAWN" Dropping This Week
Comments 0