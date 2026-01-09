Celina Powell's Most Infamous (Alleged) Sneaky Links

She doesn’t sing or rap. She doesn’t act, stream, or do anything in entertainment that would compel an audience. Yet, Celina Powell has managed to stay in the mix by doing one thing exceptionally well: naming names. For years, those names have belonged to some of Hip Hop's most famous men.

Powell's infamy is tied up in the allegations she's made. She’s claimed pregnancies and posted screenshots. Powell shared photos from bedrooms that weren’t hers and exposed private messages. Regardless of the pushback, she's continued over the years to out alleged secret relationships and insert herself into headlines with purpose. Trippie Redd. Aaron Carter. Slick'Em from Pretty Ricky. Most recently, Offset. Sometimes it’s believable, and with every revelation, outrageous. Always, though, it’s intentional.

Whether she’s telling the truth or spinning something close to it, Powell doesn’t seem to care how she’s perceived. She isn’t chasing redemption but attention, and she’s mastered the art of staying visible. The names on this list have changed over the years, but the formula hasn’t. Many of those she's claimed to have been with have openly denied the accusations. Still, their names are forever tied to her scandals, and she's unapologetic.

The Allegations

1. Offset: Fake Pregnancy Allegations Resurface After Bed Photo

One of the names most closely tied to Celina Powell’s public reputation is Offset, and not just because of old rumors. Around 2018, Powell falsely claimed she was pregnant with the Migos rapper’s child. It was a story that spread across blogs and social media before it was later admitted to be untrue. Cardi B, Offset’s then‑wife, even jumped into the conversation at the time to push back on the claim as misinformation.

Years passed, and the rumor faded… until early January 2026. It was then that Powell shared a video on her Instagram showing herself in a bed with Offset asleep beside her. She even implied they had spent time together and even hinted at a “tape” being made. Some users tied the moment to Offset’s ongoing public disputes with Cardi B, while others criticized Powell’s move as another bid for attention. Offset himself has not publicly responded to the video, but was later seen partying in Miami.

2. Akademiks: Secret Relationship Claims & G-Wagons

Powell’s link with DJ Akademiks feels different from some of the other names on this list because there was a period where it looked less like rumor and more like an actual, on‑again, off‑again situation. Well, at least for a while. In 2020, Powell and Akademiks were publicly connected. She shared posts showing off a Mercedes‑Benz G‑Wagon, which she said Akademiks gave her, a gift she celebrated. At the time, she captioned her post with gratitude, but later, the tension grew. On a podcast, Powell joked about his anatomy, drawing attention back to her.

What’s harder to pin down is whether they were ever an actual couple. He would later deny buying her luxury items. However, Ak did confirm they had a sexual relationship.

3. 6ix9ine: Her "King Of New York"

Around 2018, when 6ix9ine was ascending and embroiled in his own public battles, Powell shared screenshots and clips that suggested she and 6ix9ine had been in contact, including images of them on video calls. Images of them on FaceTime, where she called him her “King of New York,” spread quickly.

Even more tangled are the rumors Powell has leaned into that involve 6ix9ine in relation to Snoop Dogg. In an Instagram post, she claimed Snoop was calling her to get involved in disputes with 6ix9ine, tagging both men. 6ix9ine himself has referenced old Powell‑linked rumors in feuds with other artists, but largely in the context of trolling and attacks on his foes' characters.

4. Snoop Dogg: Cheating Allegations & Public Denial

It was only a matter of time before Snoop Dogg was in Celina Powell’s crosshairs. In 2018, she shared screenshots and a video she claimed proved they had a sexual relationship, including what she described as DMs and a FaceTime call. She also posted a YouTube “storytime” video detailing what she said was a night with the West Coast legend, claiming he flew her out and later tried to send her money after they allegedly hooked up.

Snoop never publicly mentioned Powell by name, but he did deny her allegations outright and responded by teasing a brand move. He teased a project called Clout Chasers right after her allegations hit, and the promo was widely seen as a way to downplay and clown the whole ordeal. In the years since, Powell has occasionally reignited the rumor by reposting an alleged FaceTime screenshot or referencing the original encounter, but Snoop has remained silent.

5. YBN Nahmir: Video Leak Leads to Denial

One of the more observable alleged links Celina Powell has promoted involves YBN Nahmir, the Birmingham‑born rapper. In late 2024, Powell shared snapshots on her social media that appeared to show her and Nahmir together, including a photo of them kissing with a pregnancy announcement.

Those posts were deleted, but screenshots spread quickly, prompting widespread speculation and comment sections. Nahmir was mocked by the public for allegedly having a child with Powell, and the relationship didn't last.

6. Lil Meech: Summer Walker’s Ex Dragged Into Bedroom Allegation

A name that started as a rumor but caught real traction in certain corners of social media is Lil Meech, the son of notorious drug kingpin Demetrius Flenory and star of Black Mafia Family. Powell shared a series of posts on social media detailing their alleged relationship. “I’m begging you, please delete this stuff," an audio clip of Lil Meech reportedly showed. "This is my reputation, bro. I apologize for saying what I said to you. Celina, I said that to get the post deleted, Celina. That’s not how I tried to make you seem. I apologize for that.”

This ordeal also caused Powell to taunt singer Summer Walker, Meech's ex. Additionally, the famed groupie stated that she also had some sort of encounter with the father of Walker's daughter, Bubbles, producer London on da Track.

7. London On Da Track: Summer Walker Called Out By Association

Grammy‑nominated producer, London on da Track, known for his work with Summer Walker and other major R&B and rap artists, was roped into Powell's infamy. In November 2025, Powell took aim at Walker by publicly claiming she had been with London before, reminding the singer that she had been with her exes.

She shared a clip of herself jamming to one of Walker’s songs, tagging the singer and trolling her about her previous relationships. When Summer reposted with a sarcastic comment about fans, Powell doubled down, writing that she had London, Meech, and Rico Recklezz “before you.” London didn't respond to the allegations, but Walker and Powell had a brief online back-and-forth. Powell used the moment to create social media content, questioning why she's beefing with Walker when she looked to be the catalyst.

8. NLE Choppa: Name-Dropped Regarding Underage Interactions

In 2020, Powell publicly claimed she had been intimate with rapper NLE Choppa when he was a minor. She decided to randomly let the world know during an interview with Hollywood Unlocked that she allegedly hooked up with him when he was a teenager, and she said she didn't care what anyone thought. Further, she said she only learned his age after they hooked up.

Choppa, for his part, hasn’t publicly responded to the allegations. He never confirmed or denied Powell’s claims, but her comment about his age set off debates about predatory behavior, especially given Powell’s own age at the time. With no further evidence or corroboration, the story sits where most of Powell’s claims land, in a space between tabloid sensationalism and messy allegations.

Read More: Celina Powell Explains Why She Would Never Sleep With NBA YoungBoy

9. Akon: Casually Name-Dropped Without Response

The sheer randomness of Powell's Akon call-out took the public by surprise. Once again, online, Powell uploaded images that showed her lying in bed next to what appears to be a sleeping Akon. The married singer and entrepreneur didn't publicly respond to the allegations, but the internet still added his name to the list of Powell's apparent conquests.

Read More: Celina Powell Allegedly Vowed To Never Be With Rappers Again Before Offset Video