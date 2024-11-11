YBN Nahmir Relentlessly Clowned After Announcing Child With Infamous Groupie Celina Powell

Negativity aside, congrats to the couple!

YBN Nahmir recently had a pretty harrowing health scare earlier this year, so it's nice to see him pop up for more positive and heartening reasons. However, even news of upcoming childbirth isn't happy enough to stop people's roasting. Moreover, he announced along with his current partner Celina Powell that they're expecting a child, sharing some pictures on Instagram to celebrate. Fans' reactions were pretty mocking, considering how the rapper doesn't have the best public favor right now and Powell is infamous for being with a whole lot of rappers and famous people. Check out the comments of the IG post below to see what we mean.

"This worse than the cheese touch," one fan ruthlessly wrote of YBN Nahmir and Celina Powell's announcement. "Ngl this the biggest L of bros career," another posited, and here's a less flattering alternative: "Like kissing a public bathroom toilet." Still, other fans know that he hasn't had good news this year, and they recognize that the best thing for their mental health is to show your casual support for something that has nothing to do with your personal life. "Sometimes you gotta 'as long as you happy' a n***a," one user commented under the IG post below.

Ironically enough, before this YBN Nahmir announcement, Celina Powell spoke on deleting her OnlyFans account when she eventually gets pregnant. Looks like the time is now. She made those comments on the Aunt Tea podcast with Karlissa Saffold, Tia Kemp, and Tokyo Toni, who roasted Powell when she spoke on having a child. "You're not going to get pregnant," Toni exclaimed. "No. Don't bring no baby to this world, f***ed up like you are. Get some help! You're f***ed up. I think you're trashy, filthy, nasty, and dirty."