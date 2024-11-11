YBN Nahmir Relentlessly Clowned After Announcing Child With Infamous Groupie Celina Powell

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
South By Southwest Conference And Festivals - Day 7
AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 15: Rapper YBN Nahmir performs at Fader Fort on March 15, 2018 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/WireImage/Getty Images)
Negativity aside, congrats to the couple!

YBN Nahmir recently had a pretty harrowing health scare earlier this year, so it's nice to see him pop up for more positive and heartening reasons. However, even news of upcoming childbirth isn't happy enough to stop people's roasting. Moreover, he announced along with his current partner Celina Powell that they're expecting a child, sharing some pictures on Instagram to celebrate. Fans' reactions were pretty mocking, considering how the rapper doesn't have the best public favor right now and Powell is infamous for being with a whole lot of rappers and famous people. Check out the comments of the IG post below to see what we mean.

"This worse than the cheese touch," one fan ruthlessly wrote of YBN Nahmir and Celina Powell's announcement. "Ngl this the biggest L of bros career," another posited, and here's a less flattering alternative: "Like kissing a public bathroom toilet." Still, other fans know that he hasn't had good news this year, and they recognize that the best thing for their mental health is to show your casual support for something that has nothing to do with your personal life. "Sometimes you gotta 'as long as you happy' a n***a," one user commented under the IG post below.

Read More: YBN Nahmir Allegedly Had His Chain Snatched While Out In Compton

YBN Nahmir & Celina Powell Announce They're Expecting A Child: See Comments For Reactions

Ironically enough, before this YBN Nahmir announcement, Celina Powell spoke on deleting her OnlyFans account when she eventually gets pregnant. Looks like the time is now. She made those comments on the Aunt Tea podcast with Karlissa Saffold, Tia Kemp, and Tokyo Toni, who roasted Powell when she spoke on having a child. "You're not going to get pregnant," Toni exclaimed. "No. Don't bring no baby to this world, f***ed up like you are. Get some help! You're f***ed up. I think you're trashy, filthy, nasty, and dirty."

All the ladies laughed about it, though, so maybe they didn't take this as seriously as other fans did. Still, now that YBN Nahmir and Celina Powell are having a baby, it seems like they might have to revisit that conversation. That Aunt Tea podcast also held a lot of other NSFW revelations, and the timing certainly doesn't help mitigate these roasts. In any case, congrats to the couple!

Read More: Who Is "Love Is Blind" Star Clay Gravesande? Celina Powell's Rumored Boyfriend

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
...