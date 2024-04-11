YBN Nahmir Breaks His Silence After Alleged Chain-Snatching

Earlier this week, a man hopped online to claim he had swiped YBN Nahmir's custom chain with ease.

Earlier this week, one man hopped online to allege that he snatched YBN Nahmir's custom chain in Compton. According to the Alabama-born MC, however, there's absolutely zero truth to his claims. Yesterday (April 10), Nahmir took to social media to address the rumors, appearing confused and confirming the jewelry was still in his possession.

“I’m literally just getting up. What the f*ck do you n***as be talking about?” he says in a clip, laughing and lifting his chain to show viewers. “What the f*ck? All this sh*t be fake as hell. The internet be fake as hell.” While some fans believed the self-proclaimed chain-snatcher had really gotten ahold of Nahmir's iconic piece, others were never fully convinced.

YBN Nahmir Calls Cap

The man, who goes by @jointkofflaurel on Instagram, posted several photos of what he said was Nahmir's chain on his Story this week, taunting the performer in his caption. “@ybnnahmir I got yo sh*t yung n***a tap n," he wrote. He went on to share an old clip of the 24-year-old bragging about the YBN pendant, and noting how difficult it was to get his hands on. In a subsequent video, the alleged chain-snatcher boasted about how "easy" it actually was to steal. Plenty of fans had doubts from the get-go and sounded off in No Jumper's IG comments section.

"You can tell the chain the other guys got is fake don’t even look real," one user argued. "That ain’t even the same chain why a rapper gunna put white gold on yellow that’s where it got me," another said. What do you think of a man claiming to have snatched YBN Nahmir's chain in Compton this week? Were you convinced or not? What about the rapper shutting down the rumors? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

