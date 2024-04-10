YBN Nahmir Allegedly Had His Chain Snatched While Out In Compton

YBN Nahmir is an artist who has gone through a lot over the last few years. Overall, this is due to some misses in his discography, as well as a general disinterest in the style of rap that was popular the year he came out. Regardless, Nahmir has tried to continue pushing, despite all of the setbacks. Unfortunately, it seems as though things have gone from bad to worse for the artist. At least that is what one man is saying on social media right now.

In the post below from Rap Updates TV, you will find an Instagram story from an account called @jointkofflaurel. The story depicts an old video of YBN Nahmir talking about an iced-out YBN chain he had acquired. Furthermore, he explains how the chain was extremely difficult to come by. The next slide subsequently shows a man who claims to be from Compton, holding a chain that looks a lot like Nahmir's. He then brags that the chain is actually a whole lot easier to come by, insinuating that he snatched it from the rapper.

Read More: YBN Nahmir Explains Why He's Going To Rehab For Addiction

YBN Nahmir Chain

Interestingly enough, according to HipHopDX, there are numerous fans who aren't so sure that this is chain belongs to Nahmir. “ngl the chain they was holding didn’t look like the one nahmir was holding up sumn not adding up maybe im tweakin,” one person explained. Others simply roasted the man for trying to flex about a crime on Instagram, when authorities are likely watching. At the time of writing this, Nahmir has not commented on whether or not the man is telling the truth.

Nahmir With The Chain Months Ago

Let us know what you think of this situation, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that this is something Nahmir could come back from? Is he primed for a comeback in the music industry at large? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: YBN Nahmir Continues Pressing Adin Ross For A Boxing Match

[Via]