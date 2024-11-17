YBN Nahmir Is Flabbergasted By Rumors That Celina Powell Got Intimate With Gucci Third Leg

Nahmir's baby mama Celina stepped in to clear the air.

YBN Nahmir and Celina Powell recently announced that they're expecting a child together, and the Internet responded about as wildly as you'd expect. Given how much Nahmir gets the short end of the rap fanbase stick and Powell's... Let's just say extensive dating history, this was a match made in heaven for the haters and the trolls. Already, they're dealing with rumors that are trying to rip them apart and ridicule their situation. One of them is that the socialite got intimate with viral OnlyFans star Gucci Third Leg, rumors of which made the rapper sit up straight during a recent Instagram Live session.

However, Celina Powell eventually hopped on YBN Nahmir's Instagram Live to quell these rumors and deny any involvement with Gucci Third Leg. He was pretty shocked and speechless about the speculation, whereas she thought he was just talking crazy on the 'Gram. "So I'm fourth leg?!" the Alabama native hilariously asked his friends while laughing. Considering what Gucci Third Leg went viral for, we don't blame either one for wanting to distance themselves from that. So, all in all, it seems like we can put this rumor back on the gossip train on its way to the dead zone.

YBN Nahmir & Celina Powell Address Gucci Third Leg Rumors

In fact, Celina Powell couldn't even answer YBN Nahmir's question about who Gucci Third Leg is. Still, we think that the couple will probably face more rumors like these in the future, whether for their relationship history or the fast nature of their bond. So they should sadly prepare for some more social media onslaughts and handle them with grace, care, and communication. After all, just one bad move or one rumor too many can cause a pretty fiery storm.