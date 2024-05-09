YBN Nahmir Claims He Died & Was Revived After Having Seizure

According to YBN Nahmir, he's been overworking himself.

Recently, YBN Nahmir took to social media to make a shocking admission to his fans, leaving them concerned. In an Instagram Story posted yesterday, he revealed that he had suffered a seizure, which caused him to die briefly. Fortunately, he was later revived and now appears to be in the hands of medical staff at a hospital.

It remains unclear exactly what prompted the seizure, or if he has any pre-existing conditions. According to him, however, his relentless tour schedule could have something to do with the frightening incident. In his post, he explained that he's been doing a surplus of shows, drinking every night, and generally overdoing it. "Shoutout who everybody been check in on me all day," he wrote. "Been over working myself doing shows bac 2 bac... Getting drunk every day. Deada** died & came back alive this morning. I genuinely give a f*ck about every single one of you! THANK YOU! - FOE."

YBN Nahmir Suffers Health Scare

It's unconfirmed whether or not his hectic schedule and alcohol consumption actually caused the seizure. Regardless, fans in No Jumper's comments section are urging him to take a break, and sending him supportive messages. "Take care of u gang," one Instagram user writes. "Hope he gets well," another says. This isn't the only time Nahmir sparked concern among his supporters in recent months, however.

In April, a man came forward claiming to have snatched the 24-year-old's chain while he was out in Compton, showing off the seemingly stolen piece online. YBN Nahmir promptly hopped online to address the situation. Luckily, he confirmed that there was zero truth to the man's claims, proving that he still had the custom chain in his possession. What do you think of YBN Nahmir revealing that he died and was revived after suffering a seizure? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

