Celina Powell & Antonio Brown Have At Least One NSFW Preference In Common

Celina Powell is a character.

Celina Powell is someone who has tried to make a name for herself through some pretty dubious means. Overall, her main strategy has always been to sleep with as many rappers and athletes as humanly possible. Moreover, she gained prominence back in 2018 after she pretended to be pregnant by Offset. Cardi B was expecting her first child with Offset at the time, and Celina Powell's antics caused a whole lot of stress.

Since that time, Powell has struggled to be taken seriously. Now, she is an OnlyFans model who will sometimes be seen alongside the likes of 21 Savage and others. Recently, she appeared on the Aunt-Tea Podcast with the likes of Tokyo Toni, Karlissa Saffold, and even Tia Kemp. During the episode, she made a revelation about condoms. Essentially, she doesn't like wearing them. Although this is bad for sexual health, she does not seem to really care all that much.

Celina Powell Speaks

Interestingly enough, this is a topic of conversation that comes up quite a bit on the Aunt-Tea podcast. Just last week, Antonio Brown was on the show and he had a very similar revelation. Perhaps these two actually got their ideas from one another. After all, Powell pretended to get Antonio Brown's face tatted on her cheek. Given their individual antics, they are truly perfect for one another. Although at this point, it seems like both have moved on from each other and are doing their own things.