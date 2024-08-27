Antonio Brown Reveals His Nonsensical Philosophy Towards Not Wearing Condoms

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New York Jets
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
AB has no filter.

Antonio Brown is someone who has certainly proven himself to be quite the character. Although he is no longer in the NFL, that doesn't mean he has stopped being relevant in the public eye. Overall, Brown has gone to great lengths to make sure people remember who he is. He even hired a social media manager to make disrespectful memes on his Twitter account. It's been a wild ride for AB, and only time will tell whether or not the NFL ever gives him respect by putting him in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Recently, Brown was on the Aunt-Tea Podcast with the likes of Tokyo Toni, Tia Kemp, and Karlissa Saffold. As you can imagine, it was a wild episode in which AB got to talk about a wide range of issues. From potentially sleeping with Tokyo Toni to his failed relationship with Keyshia Cole, AB was honest throughout. Perhaps one of his more wild statements came when the topic of condoms was brought up. In the clip below, he claims that he doesn't wear them because sex with protection somehow doesn't count.

Antonio Brown Is A Strange Guy

This sparked a plethora of shocked reactions in the comments section of The Neighborhood Talk. "This why 80% of the population got herpes," one person wrote. "Interesting bc if a woman said this and said it doesn’t count as a body ppl would call her all types of derogatory names smh," said another. These are good points, although they ignore the fact that Brown has become a provocateur. At this point, it is hard to know what is fake and what is real.

Let us know what you think of Antonio Brown and his brutal honesty, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that Brown will be able to make a comeback in the NFL? How did you feel about his appearance on the Aunt-Tea Podcast? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

