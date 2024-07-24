Antonio Brown Welcomes Baby Boy With Model Cydney Moreau

Former NFL star wide receiver Antonio Brown is a father once again. On Tuesday, Brown shared a video of mother, model Cydney Moreau, and new son Ace. Ace is Brown's seventh child and was born on July 21. His oldest child, Antonio Brown Jr., was born in 2007.
On July 21, the internet reacted to the news that Antonio Brown welcomed his seventh child. NFL news aggregator Dov Kleiman shared a photo of Brown and the newborn on X (formerly Twitter) and a congratulatory note. Brown already had a large family of six kids: four sons and two daughters. Three sons and one daughter are with Chelsie Kyriss (Apollo, Ali, and Autonomy Brown). He also has a son, the aforementioned Antonio Brown Jr., with ex-girlfriend Shameika Brailsford. Additionally, he has another daughter with a former partner, Wiltrice Jackson.
Antonio Brown Is Now A Father Of 7
So, now, the internet seems divided. Some offer congratulations, while others express concern for the “poor baby” entering this situation. Brown has been known for his erratic behavior, especially in recent years. He is also navigating financial issues. After making over $80 million in his playing days, Brown struggled to make child support payments for the daughter he had with Wiltrice Jackson last year.
For Antonio Brown, in the midst of welcoming a new child, lawsuits are piling up. Brown reportedly owes nearly $8 million to various creditors. The biggest chunk, $1.2 million, goes to a Florida truck driver who sued AB for assault and battery back in 2020. Brown skipped the court date, so the judge ruled in the driver’s favor. Brown filed for bankruptcy in May, claiming to have only $50,000 or less in assets. However, he may be playing more of a strategic game with his bankruptcy filing. One that involves him avoiding repayment to those he owes money to. He made several investments with Floyd Mayweather in Florida's real estate. Additionally, he owns a gym in Florida called 84/7 Fitness. He's building a small empire while also trying to get through financial struggle. Hopefully, Ace has people who can provide for him as newborns need to be provided for, whether it ends up being Brown himself or someone else.