Antonio Brown Spotted With A New Mystery Woman After Publicly Shaming One Of His Kid's Mothers

BY Zachary Horvath
Floyd Mayweather's Birthday Bash
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 24: Antonio Brown attends Floyd Mayweather's birthday bash at The Gabriel Miami South Beach on February 24, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
Antonio Brown doesn't have the best track record with women and folks on the internet are sending their fair warnings to this woman.

Ever since his final days in the NFL, potential Hall-of-Fame wide receiver Antonio Brown has never been the same. His career ended after infamously ripping of his jersey during the third quarter against the Jets over three years ago. He then threw a tantrum of some sort and then ran off the field and into the locker room. Just four days later, the Buccaneers waived him and that was the end of his playing career. Those on-the-field issues have translated to everyday life, particularly with the women he associates himself with.

For example, it was just a week ago that Antonio Brown was making headlines for mistreating one of his child's mothers. Cydney Moreau is the mother to one of sons, Ace. He's not even 1 yet, but he will be this July. AB isn't with her anymore, so he's now got some financial responsibilities to take care of. Moreau DMed him and politely asked him for help with the rent. You can read the message below. However, he wasn't trying to hear anything of the sort. "F*ck u b*tch go suck d**k." Surprisingly, she didn't clap back. Instead, she said, "Ace lives under my roof. You have a obligation to help Antonio."

How Many Kids Does Antonio Brown Have?

That's the extent that we can see of the messages, but Antonio Brown did decide to share the DMs for all to see on Twitter. It was incredibly disgusting as he captioned the post saying, "They just be wanting to see my sons not raise em using my sons [as] pawn for rent money." Now, we don't know the full extent of their situation, but based on his history with women, it's safe to say that he's not been the most cooperative partner just be reading these texts. However, that proof isn't stopping this one mystery woman from making a move on AB. Per The Shade Room, Live Bitez collected some footage of his recent hour and a half livestream. During it, she was all smiles and and couldn't but giggle anytime she was around him.

They even got real close to one another and seemed pretty relaxed. It's not confirmed if they are an item just yet, but folks are already warning her about what could happen to her. "She will see ain't nothing funny in a minute lol," one half jokes. Another goes, "He gone tell her the same thing soon!" referring to the aforementioned message AB sent to Cydney. Regardless of his past, we wish them the best moving forward if that's what they are doing. Even though kids are definitely not in question yet with these two, it's worth mentioning that he's got seven in total with four women.

