Antonio Brown Shocks Fans By Exposing Keyshia Cole’s Steamy Messages

It's no secret that Antonio Brown still has feelings for his ex Keyshia Cole, and recently, he took to social media to show off a screenshot of some DMs the two of them exchanged. In one of the messages, Brown tells Cole that he has serious respect for her, even claiming that he'd like to meet her son one day. In response, Cole told him that her love for him won't change, seemingly adding that she hadn't dated anyone since they met.

The conversation didn't stop there, however. Cole went on to send a photo of herself pulling down her bottoms to unveil a tattoo of his initials. "I f*cking love you," she also wrote. "And I ain't hiding it. So what. I don't care who KNO." Brown's screenshot does not indicate when all of these messages were exchanged, meaning it could have been months or even years ago.

Keyshia Cole & Antonio Brown

For now, it remains unclear exactly where Brown and Cole stand. Cole is believed to be in a relationship with Hunxho, who she was first linked to in April 2024. The couple have been through their fair share of ups and downs, with Cole announcing that she was single in November. In December, they were spotted together once again, singing along to her romantic track “You Complete Me." Details about what led to their temporary split have yet to be revealed.