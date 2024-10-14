Keyshia Cole Appears To Get Hunxho's Name Tatted On Her Chest And Some Fans Are Disgusted

There has been a lot of discourse here.

Now, however, Cole is causing some speculation and even some controversy with her new ink. In a new video, Cole could be seen with a tattoo on her chest that appears to read "Ibrahim." For those who may not know, this is Hunxho's first name. Consequently, there are a whole bunch of fans right now who believe the dating rumors have officially been confirmed. That said, there are also plenty of fans who are downright disgusted with the tattoo.

Keyshia Cole's New Tattoo

In the replies to The Shade Room, there were numerous snide comments about Cole and what she is doing here. Needless to say, fans do not approve of this behavior. "She too old….. that’s it. Just too old," one person wrote. "I don’t wanna be this grown and this lost ever," said another. Overall, there was a lot of judgment here, which is not all that surprising. However, one has to wonder whether or not Cole is seeing all of these comments. If there is one thing for certain, it is that getting someone's name tattooed is a huge commitment.

Let us know what you think about this supposed tattoo, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that this is a bad look for Keyshia Cole? Are you a fan of Cole and Hunxho as a couple or do you believe there is too much drama between them?