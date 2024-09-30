Hunxho Appears To Address Keyshia Cole Dating Rumors In New Song

These are some specific bars.

Hunxho and Kesyhia Cole don't appear to have much in common on the surface. One is a rapper who has made a name for himself in the last few years. The other is an R&B singer who established herself as a star in the 2000s. And yet, Hunxho and Cole can't seem to stay away from one another. In their private lives and in the headlines they've been making as of late. The artists sparked dating rumors back in April when they were pictured holding hands at a club in Atlanta. Now, it appears Hunxho has alluded to his relationship with Cole in song.

Hunxho released the song "Part of the Plan" on September 30. There's no mention of Keyshia Cole by name, but the lyrics clearly alluded to a relationship with an older woman. "If she’s older than my age does that mean we can’t date," he spits. "Is that the law? I’ve never seen so many people judge." The significant gap in age between Hunxho and Cole is something that has been a consistent talking point since they were first romantically linked. The former is 26, while the latter is 42. Both have come under fire for this, and the constant speculation as to whether Hunxho is seeing other woman on the side has not helped relieve the scrutiny.

Hunxho Reflects On Dating A Woman Older Than Him

In May, fans began to question whether Hunxho was cheating on Keyshia Cole with Gloss Up. Photos from a music video shoot in which Hunxho and Gloss Up looked particularly flirty. Cole then took to social media to clarify that it was simply for the sake of the video, though. The fact that the singer spoke on the matter, despite it being a Hunxho situation, served as confirmation to many that they were an item. "The way the shade room is running with fake narrative," she wrote on her IG Story. "Like these ain't pics from a video shoot."