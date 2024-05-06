Hunxho Confirms Keyshia Cole Relationship In Response To Gloss Up Drama

BYGabriel Bras Nevares342 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
The Love Hard Tour​ - Fort Worth, TX
FORT WORTH, TEXAS - MARCH 23: Keyshia Cole performs at Dickies Arena on March 23, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Ayisha Collins/Getty Images)

Some more receipts are in the bag.

For a new relationship launch in 2024, Keyshia Cole and Hunxho have certainly drummed up much more drama than anyone could've anticipated. Sure, maybe their age gap was always going to be a talking point in addition to general skepticism, but Gloss Up changed all of that with a flirty pic with the rapper on her music video set a few days ago. Since then, rumors of Hunxho's disloyalty and of their actual relationship dynamic have been the talk of the town. Well, after Cole responded to all this, her new boo stepped in with a picture of them FaceTiming to try to ward these rumors and speculative remarks off.

Of course, a simple call isn't much, but their friend Paris Phillips also posted a video of the couple in which Hunxho holds chips in Vegas while standing next to Keyshia Cole. It's unclear whether any responses have been directly to the alleged text messages that Gloss Up leaked or if they were all jumbled into one general move. Either way, it looks like fans still don't have much to go off of either way. After all, videos, screenshots, posts, and the like will only get us so far.

Read More: Antonio Brown Is Trying To Win Back Keyshia Cole Amid Recent Drama

Hunxho's FaceTime With Keyshia Cole Is His Response To Gloss Up Drama

Elsewhere, Gloss Up also claimed that there's more behind the scenes than what we know, and that she is seeing Keyshia Cole spiral out of control. The root of this whole debacle could be anything on either side: jealousy, trolling, clout, previous history, timeline questioning... you name it. Hunxho's seemingly done his part to contribute to the discourse, but maybe these factors don't ever get a solid explanation. Nevertheless, there's still a lot that fans are discussing about both of these relationships (since Gloss has a man as well) that have little to do with these allegations.

For example, a lot of folks claimed that Keyshia Cole has "daddy issues" related to what they think is a fake relationship with Hunxho, claims that she quickly dismissed. They also accused her of ignoring her other family as a result, so there are deeper partnership dynamics at play here. Regardless, we're sure that this isn't the final stop on the drama train for all of them, and that Gloss Up in particular might have more to say. But only time will tell, so come back to HNHH for the latest updates.

Read More: Scrappy Trolls Keyshia Cole After Spat Over Allegedly Fake Relationship With Hunxho

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
BET+ Premiere Screening For ‚ÄúThe Impact Atlanta‚Äù Season 2RelationshipsGloss Up Exposes Alleged Hunxho Texts Amid Keyshia Cole Drama1366
Keyshia Cole Performs At Oakland ArenaRelationshipsKeyshia Cole Addresses Gloss Up & Hunxho's Steamy Photos After Reactivating Instagram10.9K
BET Hip-Hop Awards 2023 - Red CarpetRelationshipsGloss Up Taunts Keyshia Cole After Flirty Hunxho Post, Shows Off Her Future Husband9.4K
2022 Summer Smash FestivalRelationshipsAntonio Brown Is Trying To Win Back Keyshia Cole Amid Recent Drama2.3K